Battlefield 6 open beta end time: What time BF6 beta ends

Electronic Arts (EA) has unveiled key details for the highly anticipated Battlefield 6, set to launch on October 10, 2025 for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series S|X. EA has announced Battlefield 6 open beta dates giving players the opportunity to try out the new game before its official launch.(AFP)

In a recent livestream on EA’s official YouTube channel, the publisher confirmed the game’s open beta dates, giving players two opportunities in August to try out the action before release.

Here's when the beta time ends.

Final chance to play before launch

Weekend 1 of the open beta ran from August 9 to August 11 (with early access starting August 7), while Weekend 2 is scheduled from August 14 to August 18. Both betas end at 1:00 am PT / 4:00 am ET on their respective final days.

The beta has been a massive success, drawing 500,000+ players on Steam and nearly 900,000 concurrent Twitch viewers during its first weekend. After August 18, the next time fans can jump into the action will be the full release in October - unless EA surprises players with another test.

With the final beta weekend ticking down, this is your last chance to experience Battlefield 6 early before servers go dark.

Classic classes and new multiplayer modes

Battlefield 6 reintroduces the beloved class system missing from Battlefield 2042, offering four unique roles: Assault, Recon, Support, and Engineer. Popular modes such as Conquest, Breakthrough, and Rush return alongside faster-paced matches like Team Deathmatch and Squad Deathmatch. A brand-new mode, Escalation, adds a strategic twist by having teams fight to capture and control key map points.

The game will feature nine multiplayer maps across global locations, including Siege of Cairo, Empire State, and Manhattan Bridge. Destruction-focused gameplay returns with the Tactical Destruction system, letting players alter environments mid-match. Other improvements include a Kinesthetic Combat System for smoother movement and a Drag and Revive mechanic to aid teammates.

System requirements and editions

PC players will need at least an Intel Core i5-8400 / AMD Ryzen 5 2600, 16GB RAM, and a RTX 2060 / RX 5600 XT GPU, with 75GB of storage. Battlefield 6 will launch in two editions: the Standard Edition ($69.99) and the Phantom Edition ($99.99). Pre-orders are now open on EA’s official site.