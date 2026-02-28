Billionaire Nikesh Arora's daughter Ayesha is getting married to Jack Hughes but not the NHL star

Social media is currently in a frenzy over the high-profile wedding of Ayesha Arora, daughter of billionaire Palo Alto Networks CEO Nikesh Arora. While the gala in Jodhpur has captured global attention, it has also sparked a massive case of mistaken identity. Many have flooded social media, assuming the groom is American NHL sensation and Olympic hero Jack Hughes. However, despite the identical name, the groom is reportedly a different individual and not the New Jersey Devils star. No, Nikesh Arora’s daughter Ayesha Arora is not marrying US player Jack Hughes. (IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

Jack Hughes' agent, Pat Brisson, confirmed to Forbes that the mix-up was a case of mistaken identity and that the athlete was not marrying the billionaire heiress in a grand Jodhpur wedding. It is rumoured that the player is in a romantic relationship with singer Tate McRae and the couple is keeping it quiet.

Also Read: Who is Vikram Salgaocar? Mukesh Ambani’s nephew whose wedding videos are viral

Additionally, a photograph on the Drew Altizer Photography website shows Ayesha Arora and Nikesh Arora posing with an individual named Jack Hughes. A closer look at the image confirms that the man featured is not the professional hockey star but rather a different individual with the same name.

Why the confusion? NHL player Hughes has been making headlines after he scored the winning goal in overtime against Canada in an Olympic game to secure a gold medal for America. The groom’s identical name to the hockey star led people to incorrectly assume the Olympian was the one marrying the billionaire heiress.

Who is Nikesh Arora? The Indian-origin executive has served as the chairman and CEO of cybersecurity company Palo Alto Networks since 2018. Previously, he has also been a part of renowned global companies, including Google, T-Mobile International, and SoftBank.

Ayesha Arora is his daughter from his first marriage, which ended in divorce. In 2014, he married Delhi heiress Ayesha Thapar and the couple has a son.

Arora, who has a Bachelor's Degree in Electrical and Electronics Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology (Banaras Hindu University), completed his MBA from Northeastern University. He also acquired an MS degree in finance from Boston College.

According to Forbes, the tech executive's net worth is estimated at $1.3 billion.

Grand Jodhpur wedding: What we know so far Though information about the bride, groom, and wedding is scant, it has been reported that Howard Lutnick, United States Secretary of Commerce, is in India with his wife, Allison Lutnick, to attend the wedding. The Trump official reportedly also had a “highly productive” lunch meeting with commerce minister Piyush Goyal during his unscheduled visit to India. People familiar with the matter told HT.com that on the same day after his meeting, he departed for Jodhpur.

Also Read: Who is Shweana Poy Raiturcar? 5 things to know about Mukesh Ambani’s nephew Vikram Salgaocar's bride

The wedding is supposed to be held at Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur on February 28. Many high-profile weddings have been held at this venue, including that of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas.