Boy hands homeless woman his birthday cash; what he said next will melt your hearts

What started as a routine birthday outing to Walmart turned into a viral act of kindness for 8-year-old Mateo from the Chicago area. Armed with $23 in birthday money, Mateo had plans to shop, until he noticed a woman selling candy at a stoplight. “That day we actually went for breakfast, and then he brought his birthday money with him, and he wanted to go to Walmart,” his mother, Daniela Santos, told People magazine. Mateo, 8, has sparked a major mission to help the needy.(Unsplash)

8-year-old's kind gesture gets thumbs up on internet

When Mateo saw a woman vendor, he asked if he could help her and buy something. With no hesitation, he reached into his cash box and handed over a $20 bill for a $3 item. “I see him open up his little box, and he is counting the cash. He pulls out a $20 bill, and I'm like, honey, it's $3, not $23,” Santos recalled. Touched by the moment, she filmed the interaction, now viewed by millions on TikTok.

In the viral video, the little one could be seen giving away his birthday money and flashing a heartfelt smile at the street vendor. “I just wanted other people to feel the same joy and emotion and hope that I did,” said his mother, Daniela Santos. The clip sparked a wave of love across the country, with reportedly comments not just praising Mateo, but honoring the values his mother instilled in him.

“People have messaged me and said such amazing things about Mateo, and they don't know him. A lot of people have said, ‘It starts from the home, you’ve been doing such a good job, being an amazing mom," she added.

Mateo’s mission to help others

What began as a sweet birthday moment has grown into a heartfelt mission. After a video of Mateo giving his birthday money to a street vendor went viral, his mother Daniela Santos received messages from strangers offering gifts. But Mateo had other plans. “I prefer they give me the money so I can keep donating it,” he told her. Moved by his words, Santos started a GoFundMe to support those in need. Mateo’s wish? To buy food, clothes, even homes, for others. “He’s grown up learning kindness,” Santos said. “And now, he’s leading with it.”

FAQs

1. Who is Mateo?

Mateo is a young boy from Chicago who went viral for giving his birthday money to a street vendor in an act of kindness.

2. What did Mateo say after the video went viral?

He told his mother he would rather receive money to donate to those in need instead of getting birthday gifts.

3. What is the GoFundMe for?

Mateo’s mom launched a GoFundMe to support his wish to help people in need.