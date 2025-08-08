Breast milk-flavoured ice cream stirs curiosity in Brooklyn as New Yorkers queue for a taste

A unique ice cream flavour inspired by human breast milk is making waves in New York City. OddFellows Ice Cream Co., located in Brooklyn’s Dumbo neighbourhood, has launched a limited-edition "Breast Milk" ice cream that has sparked intrigue, debate and queues outside its Water Street outlet. A Brooklyn ice cream shop offered a breast milk-inspired flavour, drawing curious New Yorkers eager to taste the unusual, limited-edition.(Representational image/Pixabay)

The flavour is not made from actual human milk. Instead, it contains liposomal bovine colostrum, a dietary supplement found in breast milk, giving the dessert a familiar yet surprising profile. According to a report by the New York Post, the flavour is part of a collaboration with Frida, a company known for its parenting products. Only 50 free scoops are served daily, attracting a crowd of curious New Yorkers.

Charlene Rymsha of Mammoth Lake, California, visited the shop by chance while on her way to catch the Rockaway Beach ferry. “I was breastfed by my mother from 1974 to about 1978 and a half, but I certainly do not remember that, so it still emotionally and mentally surprised me,” she shared with the NY Post.

Public reactions: From poetic to puzzled

Dale Kaplan, 61, was less impressed by the flavour. “Isn’t all ice cream breast milk? Doesn’t all ice cream come from the udders of a cow?” she remarked. “It just seems like a different word for the same thing. But I love the concept. It is a tribute to maternity and to cows, and how much they give to us.”

Dale W., another customer, walked more than a mile for her first taste of anything resembling breast milk. She said it had a "vanilla-ish" flavour and expected it to be more intense. New mum Adi Barnea, visiting with her four-month-old son, Tom, noted it tasted more like mango than breast milk. “This is high-quality stuff. I think this one wins,” she admitted.

Sweet surprise over scepticism

Zach De Santis-Salavarria anticipated a salty taste but found the scoop unexpectedly sweet. “It is kind of like cake batter,” he said.