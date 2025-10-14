Charlie Kirk's widow Erika to receive his posthumous Presidential Medal of Freedom

Donald Trump is all set to present the Presidential Medal of Freedom to late conservative political activist Charlie Kirk in a special White House ceremony on Tuesday, October 14. The honor will be accepted by Erika Kirk, Charlie’s widow, The Independent reported. The event will take place in the East Room at 4 PM ET. Viewers can watch it live on major news networks, the White House website, and C-SPAN. Charlie Kirk, founder of Turning Point USA, was shot dead while talking to students at Utah Valley University on September 10.(X/@khaybarjew )

Donald Trump returns early to honor Charlie Kirk

The US President cut short his diplomatic visits to Israel and Egypt to ensure he was back in Washington, D.C., in time for the event. Tuesday, October 14, also marks what would have been Kirk’s 32nd birthday. Andrew Kolvet, Kirk’s podcast producer, thanked Trump for “moving heaven and Earth” to make the ceremony possible.

Remembering Charlie Kirk

Charlie Kirk, founder of Turning Point USA, was killed while talking with students at Utah Valley University on September 10. The entire nation was shocked by his death, which surprised people all over. Many leaders, students, and fans shared messages to honor and remember him.

At a memorial service in Glendale, Arizona, last month, Erika Kirk appeared on stage with Trump and spoke emotionally about her husband’s legacy. She also stated that she is forgiving her husband’s killer, a moment that moved many in attendance. Trump called Kirk “one of America’s greatest patriots” and promised his name would live on.

National Day of Remembrance declared

Ahead of the ceremony, both the House of Representatives and the Senate passed resolutions marking October 14 as “National Day of Remembrance for Charlie Kirk.” Lawmakers such as Senator Rick Scott and House Speaker Mike Johnson praised Kirk’s values of faith, family, and debate.

Also Read: National Day of Remembrance for Charlie Kirk: Is October 14 a holiday? All you need to know

Tributes across the country

Public memorial events are being held in Alaska, New Jersey, Texas, Florida, as well as Arizona, the state Kirk called home. Churches, community groups, and Turning Point USA are organizing worship services, rallies, and tribute gatherings.

There are also plans for a statue at the US Capitol, and a Florida college has already commissioned one. Florida lawmakers are considering renaming roads near universities in Kirk’s honor.

Also Read: Who does Candace Owens think killed Charlie Kirk? Ex-TPUSA member gives bombshell update on ‘Egyptian Air Force’ theory

FAQs:

When will Charlie Kirk’s Presidential Medal of Freedom ceremony take place?

The ceremony will be held on Tuesday, October 14, at 4 PM ET in the East Room of the White House.

Where can I watch Charlie Kirk’s medal ceremony live?

You can watch it live on major US news networks, the White House website, and C-SPAN.

Why is Charlie Kirk receiving the Presidential Medal of Freedom?

Charlie Kirk is being honored for his influence as a conservative activist, his leadership at Turning Point USA, and his lasting impact on national political debate.