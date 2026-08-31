Did Brawadis get back with his ex-girlfriend Jasmine? Here's all we know

Popular YouTuber Brawadis, whose real name is Brandon Awadis, has confirmed that he has reunited with his ex-girlfriend Jasmine months after their highly publicised breakup. The announcement came in a new YouTube video. The couple openly discussed rebuilding their relationship despite previous trust issues, including Jasmine's admission that she had cheated on him in the past. Brawadis said that he and Jasmine had experienced "down moments" but chose to work through them instead of ending the relationship permanently. (Brandon Awadis | Instagram)

In the video, Brawadis said the couple had experienced "down moments" but chose to work through them instead of ending the relationship permanently.

"We've had our down moments in this relationship, but instead of running from it, we have spent so much time and effort to make this relationship work," he said.

Fans reacted to the emotional conversation as they debated whether the couple's decision to reconcile would lead to a lasting relationship.

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Jasmine apologises for the past In the video, Jasmine also addressed the controversy surrounding their previous breakup and apologised for hurting Brawadis. “I am truly sorry for everything and that I love you so much. I want to be with you. I want to make this relationship work with you,” she said.

The couple acknowledged that rebuilding trust has taken time and effort. They claimed to have spent months debating their relationship and determining if they could continue together rather than avoiding tough talks.

Their reconciliation comes after fans closely followed their earlier breakup. Brawadis had previously expressed in public how devastated he was to discover Jasmine's infidelity.

One user on X wrote, “Not only did she cheat with her EX, she also lied about him of being abusive. Brawadis is such a clown bro, I hope she does it again so he can open his eyes.”

Another user joked about the video they posted and wrote, “Why make a video about this if she's sincere? Will this be used at their divorce hearing in the future?”

Although the couple did not revisit every detail of the breakup, both stated they had focused on personal growth before deciding to reunite.