Diwali 2025 decor guide: From colorful rangoli to lanterns and more easy ideas to brighten your home this festive season

As Diwali comes around the corner, every home starts getting lit up with colorful lights, bright diyas, and artistic rangolis. This Diwali, it is easy to brighten up every corner of your house with some quick and stylish decor ideas. From DIY ideas to floral hangings, use these creative ideas to leave your guests stunned this festive season. Easy Diwali 2025 decor ideas: Light up your home with diyas, fairy lights, and colorful rangolis(Unsplash)

Bright and Eye-catching wall hangings

While Diwali is all about lights and diyas, it is also a chance to decorate those bland walls. Utilize those yellow, red, or green colored kites or mirror wall hangings that have been resting in your closet. Either make a wall hanging yourself by arranging elements on a string and decorating it, or get a wooden or macrame wall-hanging from the market to decorate your walls.

Lanterns

In earlier days, lanterns were used as a source of light and to brighten up spaces. However, with time, they have become a decorative item which are often seen in almost all houses during the festival of Diwali. Buy colorful lanterns from the market or make your own DIY lanterns to decorate your home.

Decorate your center tables

An underrated item that can be easily and beautifully decorated in the living room is your center table. If you do not have a center table, you can decorate your dining table easily. Place a big glass or metal bowl in the center of the table and fill it with water. Now, add floating candles, diyas, or flower petals to decorate the pieces. You can also place candles, flowers, diyas, and petals on the table for extra decoration.

Also read: From New York to San Francisco: Best places to celebrate Diwali in US

Fairy lights

No modern-day Diwali is complete without putting LED or fairy lights at home. While most people decorate their entrances with fairy lights, try something new by decorating your plants, window sills, or balcony railings to spice up your Diwali decor a little bit.

Easy hassle-free rangolis

No Diwali is complete without a colorful rangoli or multiple rangolis inside the house. While rangolis are originally made with powdered colors, making intricate designs could be a little complicated. Instead, use flower petals and diyas to make easy rangolis. You can also buy stencils and powdered colors to make an easy rangoli yourself, or simply put a rangoli sticker.

Luxurious Rugs

This is an unlikely entry in the list of easy Diwali decor ideas, but a classy rug can elevate your Diwali decor like nothing else. Place a lively rug or carpet on your floor to spruce up your Diwali decor. Be it a traditional one or a modern furry one, a rug can quietly live in your Diwali decor.

Lively Puja corner

An important part of Diwali festivities is the Ganesh and Lakshmi pujan, so make sure that your puja corner is a well-decorated and colorful one. You can either keep it minimal or extravagant by placing decorative candles, incense holders, flower garlands, and others. Use a colorful dupatta or bright cloth to make a colorful backdrop for your puja space.

FAQs

What can I use you for Diwali decor?

You can use lights, diyas, flowers, LED lights, and lanterns to decorate your homes in Diwali.

Why do people decorate their homes on Diwali?

People decorate their homes in Diwali as they believe Goddess Lakhsmi will bless them and bless their homes

How is the date of Diwali decided?

The date of Diwali is figured by looking at the lunar calendar. It falls on the 15th day of the Kartik month.