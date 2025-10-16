From Florida to Hawaii: Best winter vacation destinations in US

The US has varied landscapes and climates, which makes it an ideal destination to search for some warmer spots even as winter arrives. If you are planning a vacation to a warmer place soon, then check out these perfect locations to feel some sunlight in the coldest months of the year. From Naples to O’ahu, here are all the spots that you can visit: From Florida to Hawaii: Best warm getaways in the US to escape the winter chill and soak up sun(Unsplash)

Santa Barbara, California

Santa Barbara is a great beach place and is set with mountain hikes, wineries, and restaurants. As per The Lonely Planet, in the winter months, Santa Barbara has a "sunny and mild" temperature, which makes it a perfect spot for your getaway.

South Carolina’s Sea Islands

The Sea Islands are another ideal spot to visit in order to escape the harsh climate. You can go cycling, soak up the pleasant sun on the beach, and enjoy the wildlife. You can enjoy delectable seafood cuisine here and enjoy the pristine views with a perfect and pleasant temperature.

Sedona, Arizona

As per The Tour Guy, Sedona is a “haven” for spirituality and wellness. The place is surrounded by red rock formations and is known for hiking trails. Some of the popular hiking spots in Sedona are Cathedral Rock, Bell Rock, Devil’s Bridge, and Boynton Canyon.

O’ahu, Hawaii

Hawaii is shiny, green, and pleasant in the winter months, which makes it perfect for a vacation. There are valleys, mountains, beaches, and many more things to visit. If you’re in search of a spot where you can enjoy a pleasant temperature, O’ahu can be the perfect spot to visit this winter.

Naples, Florida

There are Gulf beaches, wildlife, and restaurants with stunning views in Naples. Beach days at this destination will feel perfectly warm, and there are even tiny barrier islands that can only be reached by boat. As per Lonely Planet, the temperature here ranges around mid-70°F Fahrenheit, which is why vacation here feels like an ideal retreat in the chilliest of months.

