Google Pixel 10 Fold release: Price, features, Tensor G5 processor, camera, battery details

Google has introduced its latest lineup of Pixel smartphones at the Made By Google event in New York City. The all-new Pixel 10 lineup prominently features the Gemini assistant along with its Magic Cue for smartphones and more advanced replies for the watch. A range of new Google Pixel devices presented during the 'Made by Google' event.(REUTERS)

The highly anticipated Pixel 10 series includes four smartphones: Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold. Apart from these, the Alphabet company also unveiled the Pixel Watch 4.

Pixel 10

The entry-level Pixel 10 mobile, which offers a 6.3-inch screen, is being made available at the starting price of $799 in the US, CNBC reported.

Available in multiple colors, it now comes with three cameras on the rear side, which has been increased from two in the earlier Pixel series baseline models. It also houses a 5x telephoto camera for better image clarity.

Under the hood, it is powered by Google’s Tensor G5 processor. It will come with 12GB of RAM and offer up to 256GB of internal storage.

Pixel 10 Pro

Those planning to buy a more powerful model can look forward to the Pixel 10 Pro handset, which is being made available at the starting price of $999.

This one comes with a sharper 6.3-inch display, while the triple camera setup at the back is more advanced than the standard Pixel 10 version.

Pixel 10 Pro is powered by the Tensor G5 processor, but offers 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage.

Pixel 10 Pro XL

People looking forward to big screen smartphones can consider the Pixel 10 Pro XL smartphone, which offers a larger 6.8-inch display as well as a slightly larger battery compared with the Pixel 10 and Pixel 10 Pro versions. However, Google states that all three devices offer over 30 hours of battery life.

The base storage for the Pixel 10 Pro XL is 256GB and goes up to 1TB. Pricing for this device starts at $1,199.

Pixel 10 Pro Fold

One of the biggest highlights of Google's latest devices is the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, which starts at $1,799. It is being launched as the key competitor to Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 7, which costs anywhere around $1,999.

On the front, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold offers an even larger 6.4-inch display that comes with smaller bezels and a more durable design, as per Yahoo! Finance.

Once you open it, it features an 8-inch display to play games or stream content.

Further, the company has announced that the device is now both dust and water-resistant.

Magic Cue: What is it?

One of the major artificial intelligence features in the Pixel 10 series is the 'Magic Cue'. The company claims that it offers a "new level of personalized intelligence and helpfulness.”

The new AI product holds the capability to recognize the context of conversations. Google said that when a customer is calling an airline, Magic Cue will start displaying flight details “as soon as you dial”.

The AI tool has been created to anticipate users’ needs, besides suggesting “relevant information and helpful actions based on the context on your phone.”

FAQs

When will the Pixel 10 series be available for purchase?

According to The Verge, Pixel 10, 10 Pro, and 10 Pro XL models will be made available on August 28, while customers need to wait for Pro Fold until October 9.

Where to buy Google Pixel 10 smartphone in the US?

Fans can purchase it directly from Google or other retail platforms like Amazon.

What's the price for Pixel Watch 4?

It starts at $349 and is slated to hit shelves on October 9.