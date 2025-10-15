GTA Online trailer hints at GTA 6: Here's the latest update amid growing speculations

In a major update for GTA fans, Rockstar Games has released a brand new Grand Theft Auto Online trailer teasing fans about the highly anticipated GTA 6. The one-minute clip titled “Experience Grand Theft Auto Online” shows scenes from several GTA Online content updates. GTA 6 new trailer out: All you need to know about release date, platforms and more (YouTube/Rockstar Games)

“Rise from street-level hustler to kingpin of your own empire in this dynamic and ever-evolving online world. Get GTA$4,000,000 in the Career Builder to establish your criminal enterprise now,” reads the description of the video shared on YouTube.

GTA 6 trailer details

The trailer kicks off with Dr. Isiah Friedlander talking offscreen. He can be heard saying, “I’m afraid our time isn’t up yet.” One of the most anticipated games in recent times, GTA 6 is scheduled for release on May 26 next year.

As per Insider Gaming, almost all major GTA releases have dropped in October. Just two games have not followed that trend: GTA 5 and GTA 4. GTA 6 was expected to be released in the fall this year, but on May 2, 2025, Rockstar Games released a statement informing of a lengthy postponement, as reported by Insider Gaming.

“Grand Theft Auto VI is now set to release on May 26, 2026. We are very sorry that this is later than you expected,” wrote Rockstar Games. The company explained that it was “truly humbling” for the team to see the excitement and interest for a new Grand Theft Auto game. Rockstar Games thanked followers for their support and patience as well.

The note added that with every title Rockstar Games has released, “the goal has always been to try and exceed your expectations.” The company asked GTA fans to understand why they need the extra time to deliver the quality fans have to expect from them.

GTA 6 platforms

The outlet further noted that GTA 6 will be available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series consoles, but it is not known if it will be launched on PC on the very first day. Insider Gaming also claimed that a same-day PC launch will not happen, adding that it is highly unlikely that GTA 6 will be released on Nintendo Switch 2.

FAQs:

When will GTA 6 be released?

GTA 6 is scheduled to release on May 26, 2026.

What is the new update on GTA 6?

A new Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online trailer has been released by Rockstar Games.

Will GTA 6 be available on Nintendo Switch?

As of now, no official announcement has been made.