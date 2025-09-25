Hades 2 becomes highest-rated 2025 game ahead of release: All on price, platforms and more

Supergiant Games' Hades 2 officially launches on PC and Nintendo Switch on September 25, and early reviews suggest that the game is a major hit. On Metacritic, the game currently holds an impressive average rating of 94, making it the highest-rated new release of 2025 so far, as per Pure Xbox. This puts it ahead of other titles such as Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, Split Fiction, and Hollow Knight: Silksong. Hades is highest-rated new release of 2025 ahead of launch. Here is all you need to know about price, system requirements and more(YouTube/@Supergiant Games)

Critics are praising nearly every aspect of the game. IGN gave it a perfect score, noting the breathtaking visuals, engaging characters, fast and tactical combat, and standout music. Eurogamer highlighted the studio's bold storytelling and roguelike design, calling it ambitious, rich in detail, and a remarkable experience that keeps players hooked for over 60 hours, as per Pure Box.

Hades 2 release time and date

As per Games Rant, the video game will be out at 9 am PDT on September 25.. Hades 2 will be out on Nintendo Switch, Switch 2, and PC via Steam as well as the Epic Games Store. There is no release date for Xbox or PlayStation consoles as of now.

Hades 2: What are the system requirements?

To play the game, systems need to have a 64-bit processor, 8 GB RAM, Windows 10 64-bit or later, dual Core 2.4 GHz CPU, a GeForce GTX 950, Radeon R7 360, or Intel HD Graphics 630 GPU and at least 10 GB of storage space.

Hades 2: Price

The Early Access price of the game was $30. Though the cost could increase with the 1.0 release of Hades 2, the full version will likely still be priced at $30.

What is Hades 2 about?

Hades 2 is a sequel to the Supergiant Games’ Hades. It is rooted in the Underworld of Greek myth and focuses on the place’s deep connections to the dawn of witchcraft, as per the synopsis on Steam. Players need to defeat the forces of the Titan of Time with the full might of Olympus behind them. It is a single-player game.

FAQs:

Q1: When will Hades 2 release on Xbox?

Ans. There is no confirmed date yet.

Q2: Is Hades 2 a single-player game?

Ans. Yes. There are no plans to launch a multiplayer version.

Q3: How much content does Hades 2 offer?

Ans. Players can expect over 60 hours of gameplay, including story, combat, and exploration