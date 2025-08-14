Harvey Weinstein digging into old Hollywood deals to find funds for soaring legal costs: Report

Convicted sex offender Harvey Weinstein is desperately looking to pay his legal bills that have hit the “tens of millions”, an insider has claimed, adding that the disgraced film producer is now going through his movie contracts from jail to check if any payments are pending. Harvey Weinstein has already been convicted of a criminal sex act against one woman and acquitted on another charge(AP)

A report by Page Six claimed that a source revealed that Weinstein has racked up "tens of millions" of legal bills and "could use the money" to pay those. The Miramax co-founder filed a lawsuit recently alleging he’s owed $2.3 million by his former partners in the 2015 Broadway musical, “Finding Neverland.”

“Finding Neverland,” a stage adaptation of the Weinstein Company film about the creator of “Peter Pan,” starred Johnny Depp and Kate Winslet in its movie version. The musical enjoyed a 17-month Broadway run before embarking on a national tour.

Weinstein has already been convicted of a criminal sex act against one woman and acquitted on another charge, and is still appealing a 2022 sexual assault conviction in Los Angeles, where he received a 16-year prison sentence. He continues to deny all allegations against him. He’s also facing a third retrial on a third-degree rape charge from 2013.

The report quoted a source, revealing that Weinstein told his attorney Robert J Hantman that while he was in jail, "he had time to go over old deals and realised that the co-producers owe him money."

In court papers filed on August 5, Weinstein claims he was promised $5,750 per week for the musical and “a share of Net Profits equal to” 27.5% under an agreement that was never finalised.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, he also asserts that he still owns half of the show and accuses his partners of keeping “an unauthorised payment” he values at $4.6 million, of which he says $2.3 million rightfully belongs to him.

The defendants, NETworks Presentations and National Artists Management Company, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.