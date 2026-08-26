Heroes reunion: Hayden Panettiere's former co-stars come together to celebrate her life, ‘So much love…’

Former Heroes co-stars of Hayden Panettiere reunited to celebrate her life after her August 16 death. Panettiere, 36, died in Greenville, South Carolina. Heroes reunion: Hayden Panettiere's former co-stars come together to celebrate her life (@haitianhero/X)

Police said that there were not "any signs of foul play or suspicious circumstances,” per the BBC. The Greenville County Coroner's Office revealed that crews treated a woman in "cardiac arrest" and her autopsy showed "no signs of trauma.”

Jimmy Jean-Louis, who played The Haitian in the superhero series, shared photos of the reunion to remember Panettiere.

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“A HEROES reunion to celebrate the life of HAYDEN was deeply emotional. There was sadness in our hearts, but also so much love, gratitude, and warmth as we remembered the beautiful moments shared and the lasting impact of a life that touched so many. Au revoir Hayden,” Jean-Louis wrote on X.’

Heroes co-stars remember Hayden Panettiere Panettiere’s Heroes co-stars remembered her on social media after her death.

Jack Coleman, who played Panettiere’s father in the NBC drama, said, “I love you, Hayden. I’ll miss you. I’m so sorry you suffered. I’ll remember how happy you were on set and on the European press tour; how you championed Tess when she was being bullied; your commitment to animal welfare and the courage to put yourself in harm’s way to protect them. I only wish you had been given that same protection.”

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Masi Oka, who played Hiro Nakamura, an office worker who can manipulate space-time, shared, “Absolutely heartbroken to hear about Hayden. I had the privilege of working closely with her, and I’ll always remember her for her beautiful spirit, immense talent, and the joyful energy she brought to everything she did and the people around her. She was way wiser beyond her years and now gone too soon…My heart goes out to her family and everyone who loved her. Rest in peace, Hayden.”