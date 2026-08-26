Heroes reunion: Hayden Panettiere's former co-stars come together to celebrate her life, ‘So much love…’
Former Heroes co-stars of Hayden Panettiere reunited to celebrate her life after her August 16 death.
Former Heroes co-stars of Hayden Panettiere reunited to celebrate her life after her August 16 death. Panettiere, 36, died in Greenville, South Carolina.
Police said that there were not "any signs of foul play or suspicious circumstances,” per the BBC. The Greenville County Coroner's Office revealed that crews treated a woman in "cardiac arrest" and her autopsy showed "no signs of trauma.”
Jimmy Jean-Louis, who played The Haitian in the superhero series, shared photos of the reunion to remember Panettiere.
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“A HEROES reunion to celebrate the life of HAYDEN was deeply emotional. There was sadness in our hearts, but also so much love, gratitude, and warmth as we remembered the beautiful moments shared and the lasting impact of a life that touched so many. Au revoir Hayden,” Jean-Louis wrote on X.’
Heroes co-stars remember Hayden Panettiere
Panettiere’s Heroes co-stars remembered her on social media after her death.
Jack Coleman, who played Panettiere’s father in the NBC drama, said, “I love you, Hayden. I’ll miss you. I’m so sorry you suffered. I’ll remember how happy you were on set and on the European press tour; how you championed Tess when she was being bullied; your commitment to animal welfare and the courage to put yourself in harm’s way to protect them. I only wish you had been given that same protection.”
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Masi Oka, who played Hiro Nakamura, an office worker who can manipulate space-time, shared, “Absolutely heartbroken to hear about Hayden. I had the privilege of working closely with her, and I’ll always remember her for her beautiful spirit, immense talent, and the joyful energy she brought to everything she did and the people around her. She was way wiser beyond her years and now gone too soon…My heart goes out to her family and everyone who loved her. Rest in peace, Hayden.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSumanti Sen
Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches.Read More