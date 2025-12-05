Indian man asks for money from stranger in US as social experiment, then this happens

Exploring the limits of human generosity, Indian creator Noah took to the streets to conduct a profound social experiment on compassion and the willingness of strangers to lend a helping hand. Noah approached passersby, asking for small assistance, such as a drink or money to buy water, to gauge their initial response. The resulting video highlights the kindness of one man who immediately offered cash, before learning the interaction was staged. An Indian man in the US conducting a social experiment. (Instagram/@flexnoahh)

“I was in shock by. We conduct a social experiment exploring human generosity by approaching strangers and asking for small assistance like water or money, ultimately revealing the interaction was meant to test people’s compassion and willingness to help. What do you get for $1?” Noah wrote as he shared the video.

In the video, Noah approaches a man standing at the side of a road. He says, “I am feeling thirsty, can I have a little bad water. If you have some.” He then asks if he can have a dollar or two to buy water. Without hesitating, the man gives money to the Indian man.

Towards the end of the video, he explains that it was a social experiment. At the end of the video, they share candies.

Social media reacts:

“Did you go to the US for this?” an individual wrote. Noah replied, “To be honest, my goal is to complete my master’s degree, but god gave me the strength to help others.” Another added, “Give him money.” A third expressed, “Just candies?”

At the time of writing this article, he has over 3,000 followers on Instagram. He also has a YouTube channel with several subscribers.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)