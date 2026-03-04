Indian-origin CEO stranded in Dubai slams US evacuation response: 'I feel demoralised and abandoned'

An Indian-origin startup founder has claimed that he is stranded in Dubai amid the escalating US-Iran conflict, accusing the United States government of failing to assist American citizens trying to leave the region. Soups Ranjan, CEO and co-founder of Sardine, shared his ordeal in a post on X, saying he had travelled to Dubai for business meetings but has been unable to return home as flights continue to be cancelled. Soups Ranjan is the CEO and co-founder of Sardine. (X/@soupsranjan)

“I am a proud US citizen and founder of a successful startup that employs 94 employees in the US and 180+ employees globally. I was in Dubai on a business trip meeting with financial institutions to help them fight financial fraud in the region, but now I am stranded,” Ranjan wrote.

He said he had expected the US government to help evacuate citizens but has seen “no meaningful action”. “After 4 days of adrenalin and constant fear, I feel demoralised and abandoned by our government. It’s difficult watching other countries - UK, Israel, Spain, Italy and India - repatriate their citizens or ensure that commercial flights continue operating to bring them home,” he added.

Ranjan said he had booked “a dozen flights” from Dubai to the United States but all of them were cancelled. “I became a naturalized US citizen because I believe in the American dream, and the idea that in a crisis, America never leaves its citizens behind. I see that American dream being shattered not just for me, but for tens of thousands of other Americans left stranded,” he wrote.