Indian-origin CEO stranded in Dubai slams US evacuation response: 'I feel demoralised and abandoned'
Indian-origin CEO Soups Ranjan has accused the US government of failing to help American citizens return home amid US-Iran conflict.
An Indian-origin startup founder has claimed that he is stranded in Dubai amid the escalating US-Iran conflict, accusing the United States government of failing to assist American citizens trying to leave the region. Soups Ranjan, CEO and co-founder of Sardine, shared his ordeal in a post on X, saying he had travelled to Dubai for business meetings but has been unable to return home as flights continue to be cancelled.
“I am a proud US citizen and founder of a successful startup that employs 94 employees in the US and 180+ employees globally. I was in Dubai on a business trip meeting with financial institutions to help them fight financial fraud in the region, but now I am stranded,” Ranjan wrote.
He said he had expected the US government to help evacuate citizens but has seen “no meaningful action”. “After 4 days of adrenalin and constant fear, I feel demoralised and abandoned by our government. It’s difficult watching other countries - UK, Israel, Spain, Italy and India - repatriate their citizens or ensure that commercial flights continue operating to bring them home,” he added.
Ranjan said he had booked “a dozen flights” from Dubai to the United States but all of them were cancelled. “I became a naturalized US citizen because I believe in the American dream, and the idea that in a crisis, America never leaves its citizens behind. I see that American dream being shattered not just for me, but for tens of thousands of other Americans left stranded,” he wrote.
Founder’s 3 requests to the US government
In the post, the startup founder went on to make three requests to the US government: ensuring airlines continue US-bound flights, arranging evacuation through commercial or military aircraft if necessary, and setting up an emergency hotline that actually connects stranded citizens with officials.
He also said the helpline number provided by the State Department only played a recorded message stating that Americans should not rely on government-assisted evacuations at the moment. “I am enrolled in STEP and have only received generic messages. On calling the number, the message you get is: ‘Please don’t rely on the USG for assisted departure or evacuation at this point. There are currently no evacuation flights at this time,’” he wrote.
Ranjan further said he was unsure how Americans seeking evacuation were contacting authorities. “I called up 1-202-501-4444 and all I got is a generic message. Myself and other Americans need help getting back home,” he said.
Trump’s message for US citizens in Middle East
Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump highlighted the government’s evacuation efforts in a post on Truth Social. According to him, more than 9,000 Americans have already returned safely from the Middle East since the launch of “Operation Epic Fury”.
“If you are a US citizen in the Middle East and want to come home, please register with the State Department at Step.State.Gov,” Trump wrote.
“The Department will identify where you are, and provide travel options to you. We are already chartering flights, free of charge, and booking commercial options, which we expect will become increasingly available as time goes on,” he added.
Trump noted that US citizens can also call the 24/7 State Department Task Force at +1-202-501-4444.
