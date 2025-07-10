Microsoft Outlook down: When will services return to normal?

Microsoft Outlook is currently down and experiencing massive outages, leaving millions of its users around the world facing disruptions. The outage came in the early hours when people look forward to checking their inbox for emails at home or office. While logging in, some users were being informed that they don't have a valid license to use the service, as reported by Forbes. Microsoft Outlook is currently down because of an unknown error affecting millions of users worldwide(Ronny Hartmann/AFP)

As per DownDetector, the majority of reports are related to users not being able to log in to Microsoft Outlook, representing 62% of all issues. People have complained that the outage has directly affected Microsoft Outlook, making the service inaccessible. They added that they are unable to access email, sync calendars, and send or receive messages.

On accessing the service, Outlook users are getting the 'Something went wrong' error message.

Microsoft acknowledges disruption

The tech giant addressed the reports in a post on its Office 365 Status Page. The root cause of the outage has been identified, and Microsoft is trying to fix the problem.

"We’ve identified an issue with the fix. We’re applying configuration changes, restarting affected components, and additional validations are underway to confirm that authentication components are properly configured," reads Microsoft's current status of the service.

The company said the disruption began at 10:20 PM UTC on Wednesday, July 9, and the next update on the matter is expected at 2:00 PM UTC on Thursday, July 10. It is possible, some information might be provided to users about when the services will be restored in this update.

The latest outage at Microsoft directly affects both enterprise and personal users, especially those who use Outlook services for remote work communications.

On the social media platform X, the affected users have expressed their frustration over the recent Outlook outage.

As of now, it is unclear what led to the latest outage at Microsoft Outlook. Last month, Microsoft stated that one of the major reasons why Outlook email crashed was “because Outlook cannot open the Forms Library.”

This comes after users experienced major issues with Windows Firewall as well as Windows 11 security update notifications.

