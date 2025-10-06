‘Mr Terminator’: Rare black swan removed from UK town after aggressive behavior

A black swan nicknamed 'Mr Terminator' has been removed from Stratford-Upon-Avon after repeatedly attacking the town’s mute swans, according to Dexerto. The bird had become a local celebrity since appearing on the River Avon around nine months ago, attracting visitors from across the region. Swan warden Cyril Bennis, who has volunteered in Stratford for 45 years, said residents were initially thrilled. The black swan had become a local celebrity since appearing on the River Avon around nine months ago, attracting visitors from across the region. (Keshav Singh/HT)

“He was so regal in many respects. He became more popular than William Shakespeare himself,” Bennis told Dexerto.

Mr Terminator’s aggressive behavior

The excitement did not last. Mr Terminator began showing aggressive behavior toward the town’s roughly 60 resident mute swans. Bennis explained that the black swan started “muscling in on a pair of our residents with a young cygnet,” even attempting to drown rivals during territorial disputes.

The aggression raised serious concerns about injuries and potential cross-breeding with the protected local swans. “I was going to be damned if I did and damned if I didn’t,” Bennis said, describing the difficult decision to remove the bird.

Black swan captured and relocated

Catching Mr Terminator was no simple task. Bennis admitted he still had a “sore chest” from the effort. The black swan was safely contained and will now be relocated to the Dawlish Waterfowl Centre in Devon, according to Dexerto.

With the removal complete, life on the River Avon has returned to a calmer state. Bennis said, “Today the river is quiet and (the mute swans) are just relaxing. It is like a play out of Shakespeare - things are calm and just settling down.”

Black swans are native to Australia and are rarely seen in the UK, where mute swans have long been a symbol of Stratford-Upon-Avon. The unusual presence of Mr Terminator may have brought temporary fame, but his aggressive streak made relocation inevitable.

FAQs

Why was Mr Terminator removed from Stratford-Upon-Avon?

He repeatedly attacked the town’s mute swans, causing safety concerns.

Who captured the black swan?

Swan warden Cyril Bennis safely contained the bird.

Where will Mr Terminator be relocated?

The black swan will be moved to Dawlish Waterfowl Centre in Devon.

Are black swans common in the UK?

No, they are native to Australia and rarely seen in the UK.

How long was Mr Terminator in Stratford?

He appeared on the River Avon around nine months ago.