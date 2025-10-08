National Taco Day 2025 deals: From Taco Bell to Jack in the Box, top offers to snag

National Taco Day is observed on the first Tuesday of every October. To mark the occasion, several restaurants across the United States are offering special discounts to people. A Taco Bell restaurant in New York, US.(Bloomberg)

This year, National Taco Day is being marked on October 7, which is the first Tuesday of this month. Originally, National Taco Day was kept on October 4, with the idea being put forward by Del Taco. However, when Taco John's gave up its ‘Taco Tuesday’ trademark, Taco Bell asked for the celebration to be moved to the first Tuesday of October, according to AZ Central.

So, if you are a taco lover, then this is as good a time as any to dig in. There are several places in the country where you can not only relish the Mexican delicacy, but also have it for free or at special prices.

Here are some restaurants that are handing out free tacos and offering special offers on National Taco Day:

Del Taco

Let’s start with the company behind the idea of a National Taco Day. USA Today reports that Del Taco is celebrating the day by giving a free The Del Taco on purchases worth $10 or more. The only requirement, apart from the $10 minimum expense, is that the order has to be processed with, or scanned by, the Del Yeah! Rewards app.

Jack in the Box

If you are registered with the Jack Pack Rewards loyalty program, an order worth $1 or more will get you two free tacos, as per USA Today.

Also Read: National Burger Day: Know secrets to make a delicious burger from a chef

Salt and Straw

Wanna try something different? Then head to Salt and Straw outlets. As per AZ Central, they teamed up earlier this month with Taco Bell to create chocolate waffle cone tacos with a filling of cinnamon ancho chile ice cream. However, be early, as these sold out on the very first day they were made available – October 3.

Taco Bell

What about Taco Bell itself? They are giving special deals for the National Taco Day to Taco Bell Rewards loyalty program members with special prizes handed out every two hours from noon ET. AZ Central states that these would include special T-shirts, $1 taco rewards and year-long free Taco Tuesday prize.

Moe’s Southwest Grill

Head to this restaurant to have your favorite Mexican snack at just $2 per taco. However, one person can only buy up to three tacos at this price.

Also Read: 5 must-try burgers on this International Burger Day

FAQs:

When is National Taco Day celebrated?

National Taco Day is celebrated on the first Tuesday of October.

Who came up with the concept of National Taco Day?

Originally, it was Del Taco which came up with the idea and had the day celebrated on October 4. Then, Taco Bell sought to move it to the first Tuesday of October.

Are tacos popular in the US?

Tacos have become one of the most popular fast food items in the United States.