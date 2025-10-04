New optical illusion: Only those with eagle eyes can spot the hidden number 400 in 10 seconds

A new optical illusion is here, and it is a lot trickier than it looks. The image has a grid of 14 columns and 9 rows. The challenge is simple: spot the lone '400' hiding inside a grid packed with rows and rows of “404.” Sounds easy enough, until your eyes start to blur and your brain gives up halfway through. Can you find the hidden ‘400’ in this grid full of 404s within 10 seconds?

At first glance, every box in the image looks identical. A wall of 404 stretching across your screen. But hidden somewhere in that grid is one tiny cell that does not fit. One that quietly breaks the pattern.

The puzzle is designed to confuse your perception. The more you look, the more your brain tries to convince you that everything is the same. That is what makes it so frustrating and addictive.

Optical illusion: What is the challenge?

Optical illusions like this one rely on how our brains process repetition. When everything looks similar, your mind starts skipping details, trying to save effort. The result? You miss the small change staring right at you.

To spot the hidden number, you have to slow down your gaze. Some people scan row by row; others zoom out to see the entire pattern at once. The trick is to stay patient; your eyes will eventually catch the subtle difference in shape between the 0 and the 4.

And here is the kicker: most people take between 15 and 30 seconds to find it. A few manage it faster, but only after multiple passes.

The answer

If you still cannot find it, here is your clue. The hidden 400 is tucked away in the 7th row, 4th column. Once you see it, you will wonder how you ever missed it. That is the magic of these illusions, the brain fills in patterns automatically until reality breaks through.

Optical illusions like this one are more than internet fun. They reveal how easily perception bends under repetition. And if you found it in under ten seconds, consider yourself officially sharp-eyed.