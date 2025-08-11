Optical illusion: Only 1 in 20 people can find the odd word in 10 seconds

Optical illusions and different kinds of brain teasers are sweeping the internet. It has become a favorite pastime for many. This particular optical illusion tests your observation skills . From this grid of MOBs, you have to locate MO8. While it may seem tricky, people with creative minds and sharp eyes are able to solve this optical illusion within 10 seconds. Can you spot the spelling mistake?

Optical illusion: Find MO8 among MOBs

With brain teasers, you have to think outside the box to crack the nuts. At first glance, it seems the word ‘MOB’ occupies almost every box in the grid. Somewhere in that grid is cleverly camouflaged ‘MO8’. All you have to do is find ‘MO8’ within 10 seconds of your time to stand out. Relax and be patient as you proceed. Sometimes, what you are looking for is right in front of your eyes.

Optical illusion: Answer

It is mind-blowing how optical illusions allow us the freedom to think differently and hone our observation skills. It teaches us to look beyond mere appearance. If you are in a hurry, you can easily be deceived. Since ‘MOB’ and ‘MO8’ appear strikingly identical, it may be hard for you to solve this viral optical illusion. However, if you approach the image with patience, you can see that ‘MO8’ is located in the 12th row and second column. If you find this viral optical illusion fun, you are more than welcome to share it with your friends and family.

FAQs:

Where is MO8 in the grid?

MO8 is located in the 12th row and second column.

Why is it hard for people to find ‘MO8’ in this optical illusion?

Since ‘MOB’ and ‘MO8’ look identical, it is difficult for people to spot ‘MO8’ in just 10 seconds.

Do optical illusions help our minds?

Yes, optical illusions help us to think outside the box and refine our observation skills.

How can I get quicker at solving optical illusions?

You need to regularly participate in these challenges to get quicker at solving optical illusions.