Phil and Gloria's Modern Family kiss cam scene goes viral amid Andy Byron's Coldplay concert scandal

The viral kiss cam moment at a Coldplay concert, which triggered a corporate scandal involving former Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and the company’s HR head, Kristin Cabot, has sparked a wave of reactions online. Amid the fallout and Bryon’s resignation, viewers could not help but draw parallels to a memorable moment from the sitcom Modern Family, Newsweek reported. The moment in question featured in Episode 24 of the first season, titled Family Portrait. Andy Byron's viral kiss cam moment at a Coldplay concert reminded Modern Family fans of a particular scene.

What happened at Coldplay’s show: All about Andy Byron’s scandal

At the Boston Coldplay show, Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot were caught on the stadium’s kiss cam, which sent social media into a frenzy. The duo, both married to other people, appeared visibly startled when the camera landed on them. Byron ducked, and Cabot covered her face once they realized they were visible. The clip exploded online with the band's frontman, Chris Martin, even joking during the show, saying, “Either they are having an affair, or they are just very shy.”

Cabot, meanwhile, has deleted her LinkedIn profile, while Byron’s wife reportedly removed his last name from her social media. Byron stepped down as Astronomer's CEO, and the company is searching for a new executive for the role.

Sitcom nostalgia meets 2025 scandal

Fans did not waste any time and pulled up the footage from Modern Family episode where Phil Dunphy and Gloria Pritchett end up on the kiss cam at a Lakers game. Despite Phil’s hesitation, Gloria kisses him, only for his wife, Claire, to witness it on TV. Their daughter, Alex, dryly informs him that his wife had seen the incident.

According to a Fandom Wire report, the fictional mishap is now circulating with fans marveling at the uncanny timing. Even Phil Dunphy’s line: “What people do in the privacy of their own sports arena should be their own business,” is being quoted to satirize the event.

What did Modern Family fans have to say?

Multiple users shared the clip and their edits on social media with many saying that they anticipated the scene to be brought up.

One account said, “Chris Martin was in that scene too!” Another user remarked, “Phil got coldplayed.” A person claimed, “Modern family as always ahead of its time.” Another noted, “Omg I was watching this earlier and that’s what I thought about.”

FAQs:

Q: What episode is the kiss cam in Modern Family?

A: The scene was in Season 1’s Episode 24, titled “Family Portrait”.

Q: Who was caught on the Coldplay kiss cam?

A: Andy Byron, the former CEO of Astronomer, and Kristin Cabot, the company’s HR head, were caught on the kiss cam.

Q: What episode of Modern Family is “Kiss and Tell”?

A: The episode was the second one in Season 10.

Q: Do Phil and Gloria actually kiss in Modern Family?

A: Yes, during the kiss cam moment at a Lakers game in Season 1, Gloria kisses Phil when the camera would not leave them alone.