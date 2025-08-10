Priyanka Chopra’s Anomaly Haircare made $50 million in 2024, beating out Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande's brands

Priyanka Chopra-Jonas is no stranger to stardom, having already achieved more than enough in Bollywood. However, the actor moved overseas after her grand wedding with Nick Jonas, and then set sights on Hollywood. Priyanka Chopra's Anomaly Haircare offers natural and sustainable haircare products without the risk of applying harmful chemicals.(PTI)

There too, Priyanka enjoyed her fair share of fame, with Quantico becoming her breakout role. Impressively, Chopra-Jonas pocketed a cool $3 million per season.

Then came Baywatch, where she played the antagonist, and starred opposite Hollywood's highest-paid actor – Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson. Forbes reported that Priyanka earned $10 million between 2016 and 2017 – not bad for someone who's just relocated after ages building up a stardom in another country.

However, Priyanka's source of income is not just from her appearances as an actor or from her brand endorsements. She's also an entrepreneur with a rather successful line of hair care products - Anomaly Haircare.

What is Anomaly Haircare; what is the company's revenue?

Anomaly Haircare offers natural and sustainable haircare products without the risk of applying harmful chemicals. Even the packaging is from recycled materials.

Launched in 2011, Anomaly became the second wealthiest beauty brand of 2023, with reportedly $542.7 million revenue.

This put Priyanka's product just below Rihanna's Fenty Beauty – which enjoys considerable media spotlight.

However, in 2024, Anomaly slipped a little lower on the list, but still managed to make more money than brands of noted celebrities like Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande.

See how Anomaly compares to other products.

Anomaly Haircare vs other celebrity brands: A comparison

Anomaly Haircare had a revenue of $50 million in 2024, Brand Vision reported.

This put Priyanka Chopra's product in the sixth spot, in terms of earnings.

Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop, Jessica Alba's Honest Beauty, Kylie Jenner's Kylie Cosmetics, and Selena Gomez's Rare Rare Beauty, all outperformed Priyanka's brand, by several millions. Rihanna's Fenty retained the top spot, this time with a $602.4 million revenue.

However, Priyanka's product fared much better than those belonging to other celebrities.

Anomaly's revenue was higher than companies owned by Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, and Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown.

While Lady Gaga's Haus Labs made $30 million, Ariana Grande's product brought in $25 million, and Brown's Florence by Mills earned $20 million.