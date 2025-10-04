‘Punjabi MAGA dentist’ Dr. Harleen Grewal defends viral 'joke' about giving less laughing gas to non-Trump supporters

Dr. Harleen Grewal, a California-based dentist who calls herself the “Punjabi MAGA dentist,” has landed herself in controversy after an old video resurfaced online. In the video, she joked about cutting back on laughing gas for Democratic patients and wearing a hat reading “Make your smile great again.” Dr Harleen Grewal, who calls herself 'MAGA dentist' admitted in a viral video she discriminated against patients who are not Trump supporters. (LinkedIn)

The video was filmed during a Republican Liberty Gala two years ago, ABC 7 reported.

Harleen Grewal's viral video

In the now viral clip, Grewal told the crowd how some patients reacted to her clinic’s wall photos of Donald Trump. “They jump up and take off as if Trump was coming in the room,” she said, before adding that she would sometimes put on her “Make your smile great again" hat when patients complained about her fees.

The video also captured her saying she missed the pandemic years when “the Dems stayed home” and mocking critics of her prices by asking, “How’s Bidenomics working for you?”

Also Read: Trump’s MAGA moment at UN

Investigation and denial

According to ABC 7, Grewal allowed cameras into her dental practice, Skyline Smiles, and even agreed to an interview, stating that someone was deliberately trying to ‘cancel’ her.

Grewal has since clarified that her comments were part of a ‘roast-style’ speech and not something that she actually practices. She also said the California Dental Board had investigated the matter and closed the case as they did not find any wrongdoing.

“They asked me if I said it, and I said yes. But I explained it was during a Republican women’s event as a joke,” Grewal said. “Democrats make jokes too. Why can’t we just take it lightheartedly?”

Social media fallout

Despite her explanation, the video ignited a strong reaction on social platforms. Many accused her of unprofessional behavior and called for her license to be revoked. One user wrote, “She should be fired, sued and incarcerated."

Also Read: Is Robert Morris a Trump supporter? All on the Gateway Church founders' MAGA links

Harleen Grewal pushes back

Grewal said the renewed attention is an attempt to silence her political views. “The accusation? That I ‘torture’ patients who don’t share my political views. This ridiculous claim was pulled from a lighthearted joke,” she wrote in a statement published in The Santa Clarita Valley Signal on September 9.

She added that her practice, Skyline Smiles in Santa Clarita, continues to run as usual. “My practice is thriving. I continue to serve Santa Clarita families with pride and purpose. And if anything, these attacks have only made me more determined to stand tall, speak louder and fight harder.”

The resurfaced video has already drawn thousands of reactions online, with some calling it dangerous and others defending her right to joke.

FAQs

Who is Dr. Harleen Grewal?

Dr Harleen Grewal is a California-based dentist who went viral after a video of her joking about patients and Trump support surfaced.

What did she say in the video?

At a Santa Clarita Republican event, she joked she wore a “Make Your Smile Great Again” hat and cut back on laughing gas for non-Trump patients.

Did the California Dental Board investigate?

Yes. Grewal claims the board reviewed the matter and cleared her, finding no evidence of misconduct.