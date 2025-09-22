The Amazing Race winners Claire Rehfuss and Derek Xiao split after 4 years

Claire Rehfuss and Derek Xiao have ended their relationship after four years together. The couple, who first met as houseguests on Big Brother 23 in 2021 before going on to win The Amazing Race 34, shared the news on their Instagram Stories on Saturday, September 20. 'Big Brother' alumni Derek Xiao and Claire Rehfuss issued a joint statement on Instagram on Saturday.(Instagram)

“After 4 wonderful years together, Derek and I have decided to end our relationship,” their joint statement reads. It added that they are different people who sought different things in life. “We still care deeply about each other, are grateful for the time we shared, and will remain friends.”

They thanked fans for their support and asked for “space and grace” as they move forward without speculation.

From Big Brother to Amazing Race champions

Rehfuss (29) and Xiao (28) first met on Big Brother, where they both were evicted before the finale, finishing in eighth and tenth place. Romance sparked between the two after the show ended, with the pair confirming their relationship in October 2021, according to another report in People.

Xiao, at the time, had said that coming out of the house was overwhelming, but was lucky to have “Queen Claire by my side.” Rehfuss echoed the sentiment and called their relationship “the best thing” to come out of “the most stressful three months” of her life.

Their bond was later tested and strengthened when they competed together on The Amazing Race 34. Traveling through countries including Austria, Italy, France, Spain, Iceland, and Jordan, they won three legs of the race, including the finale, and took home the $1 million prize in 2022.

Challenges and growth as a couple

As per a Parade magazine report, in interviews after their win, both credited their Big Brother experience with preparing them for the high-pressure challenges of The Amazing Race. Xiao admitted the competition forced them to confront relationship dynamics they had overlooked, saying, “The race forced us to break through on some of those things.”

Rehfuss said that being paired with Xiao made her more confident and effective in challenges. “I think I did better on The Amazing Race than Big Brother, but that’s because I was with him,” she was quoted as saying in the report.

FAQs:

Who are Claire Rehfuss and Derek Xiao?

They are reality TV contestants who met on Big Brother 23 and later won The Amazing Race 34.

How long were they together?

They dated for four years before announcing their split in September 2025.

Why did they break up?

According to their statement, there was no dramatic event; they simply realised they wanted different things in life.