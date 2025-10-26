Timothy Mellon: 5 facts about 'mystery' donor who gave $130 million to support US military

Timothy Mellon, an heir to the Mellon fortune, has been identified as the anonymous donor who gave $130 million to the US government, reported the New York Times. The donation will be used to pay military troops as the Trump administration is currently facing a federal shutdown. Timothy Mellon: Five facts about mystery donor who gave $130 million to support US military(X/@SaveUSAKitty)

President Donald Trump announced it on Thursday; however, he kept the name of the donor under wraps. He only gave a short description of the donor, calling the person a “patriot” and his friend.

Ever since Timothy Mellon was named as the donor, there has been quite a buzz and curiosity around the billionaire. Here are five facts about Mellon that one should know.

Timothy Mellon: Five facts about Trump’s ‘patriot’ friend

1. The generous donor is heir to a business family known for banking and their ties to US politics.

2. In 2024, Variety reported Timothy’s net worth to be around $14.2 billion. He has also been one of the most active donors to Trump’s campaigns.

3. According to a HuffPost report, Mellon donated nearly $50 million to a pro-Trump super political action committee (super PACs) in the 2024 Presidential elections. It was also reported to be one of the single largest donations to be disclosed.

4. Timothy is the grandson of former Treasury Secretary Andrew W Mellon, who was in power from 1921 to 1932, reported the NYT. However, he was not a prominent Republican donor until Trump became politically active.

5. Mellon, 80, lives in Wyoming and prefers to keep a low profile, stated a Guardian report. Apart from Trump, he has also backed Robert F Kennedy Jr and donated to his anti-vaccine group named Children’s Health Defense.

Timothy Mellon: White House yet to confirm name

While the NYT report suggests Timothy to be the anonymous donor, the White House has declined to comment on the issue. As per the statement issued by the Pentagon, his donation was made under “general gift acceptance authority”. Chief Spokesperson Sean Parnell has clarified that the donation will be strictly used to pay service members towards their salaries and other benefits.

Previously, Trump has ordered Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to ensure that troops are well compensated during the federal shutdown. The administration has also used funds set aside for research and development worth $8 billion towards the payroll of service members, reported The Independent.

