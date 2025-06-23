Wall Street trader ditches high-paying job, now teaches children for 86,000 an hour

A former Wall Street trader has revealed that he chose to let go of his high-stakes job to take up tutoring from home, making over $1,000 or ₹86,650 per hour. Talking to CNBC Make It, Steven Menking revealed how he reinvented his career with one-on-one tutoring after feeling burnt out at his old job. He swapped his six-figure job for a more flexible and fulfilling career in education.(Instagram/menkingtutoring)

Menking said that his New York-based job drained him, and he quit it in 2014 to find something new. He swapped his six-figure job for a more flexible and fulfilling career in education.

Now, he works 20–25 hours a week tutoring students to help them overcome academic issuesand giving career advice. While he started by charging $50–$100 an hour for his guidance, he slowly increased the rates and modified his work life to be as flexible as he liked.

“I partnered with agencies in New York, then focused on channels where I could increase my rates over time,” he told CNBC Make It.

‘It takes a radical commitment’

However, he also revealed that his decision was difficult not just because of the financial setback he initially faced but also because he was scrutinised due to societal expectations.

“I had to let go of thinking: ‘I’m a finance guy, so I should get another finance job. It takes a radical commitment to pursue something that fulfils you, regardless of what family, friends or former colleagues might think," he said.

Now, over a decade into his new career, Menking has shared his valuable advice to those looking to reinvent themselves.

"Stop chasing validation through job titles. Take a hard look at what truly energises you. Do your due diligence, understand your worth, and give yourself the freedom to explore. It takes courage to start from scratch. In addition to creating something entirely new for yourself, you have to reconsider what you thought your future life would look like. But to be able to pursue work that really fulfils you, I find that it’s all worth it,” he said.