Watch | Golden Retriever puppy tries strawberry for first time in adorable video

A Golden Retriever puppy named Chomchom has won hearts on the internet with his cuteness. A video of the puppy trying to eat strawberries for the first time has gone viral. The supercute clip was shared on Instagram by user @bhootu_the_samoyed. The account is dedicated to Chomchom and his Samoyed brother Bhootu’s adventures. Chomchom’s first strawberry turned into a viral moment dog lovers could not resist.(Instagram/@bhootu_the_samoyed)

Viral video of puppy eating strawberry

In the video, Chomchom appears curious and excited as his owner places a fresh strawberry on the floor. The puppy eagerly approaches the fruit, clearly interested in tasting it. However, what should be a simple snack quickly turns into a playful struggle. Every time Chomchom tries to grab the strawberry with his mouth, it slips away. This leaves the little dog visibly frustrated but still determined.

At one point, the puppy starts using his paws to try to stop the fruit from rolling away. Viewers can see him switching between nibbling, pawing, and nudging the strawberry, refusing to give up on his mission. After several amusing attempts, Chomchom finally manages to trap the fruit under his paw and take a bite.

Small struggles, big joys

The video quickly became a favorite among pet lovers, gaining over 172,000 views and 14,000 likes on Instagram. The comment section was filled with loving reactions. One user wrote, “Aww pretty little baby,” while another commented, “Oookk stawpppp you don’t need to be this cuteeeee.”

Chomchom’s owner regularly posts videos of the two dogs’ daily life, from playful games to quiet cuddle moments. This strawberry video, however, seems to have struck a special chord with viewers.

Trying something new for your dog can be fun and challenging, and seeing Chomchom’s reactions, it's clear how curious and prescient he is. The puppy's struggle, and finally achieving his goal, is not only entertaining but also serves as a reminder of the happiness dogs bring to our life.

FAQs:

Q1: How popular is the video?

It has over 172,000 views and 14,000 likes.

Q2: Where was the video posted?

It was first posted on Instagram by @bhootu_the_samoyed.

Q3.Which breed is Chomchom?

He is a Golden Retriever.