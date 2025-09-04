Watch: Man gate-crashes wedding, runs away with $60,000 gift box in Mercedes SUV

In a bizarre incident, a man gate-crashed a wedding in the Glendale region of California and stole a box, which contained $60,000 in cash and checks, before fleeing in a Mercedes SUV, Fox News reported. The entire incident was caught on camera, and a video of the incident has now gone viral on social media. The incident took place at the Renaissance Banquet Hall in Glendale.(Unsplash)

What's the matter?

On August 31, the Glendale Police Department received a call at around 12:50 AM (local time) regarding a major theft. The incident took place at the Renaissance Banquet Hall, where George Farahat and Nadeen Farahat's wedding celebrations were taking place.

The police in California are currently looking for the suspect, who is believed to have run away with a box that contained $60,000 in cash and checks. A video of the entire incident has been shared on X by ABC News.

In the viral clip, a man with a bald head can be seen running away with the box, while people at the wedding were busy with the celebrations. The suspect has been described as a middle-aged man, who is around 40, and is of Middle Eastern or White descent.

Surveillance footage at the venue shows him entering the hall and looking around. Soon after, he took the large box, which allegedly contained the cash and checks, and started running away towards the exit door. Another footage from outside the venue showed him getting into the passenger seat of a black Mercedes SUV.

Several witnesses at the wedding have stated that the theft happened immediately after midnight.

Here's what the newlyweds want next

Speaking to ABC News, Nadeen Farahat said that she was "terrified" by the incident, since this was "such an intimate moment" in their lives.

The bride said that it was just "hard to swallow" that somebody in an all black ensemble came and ran away with their gifts on the "happiest day of your life". Also, it was "scary" to witness him mingling with the guests at the venue, while he even took a drink at the bar, she added.

George Farahat said it was good to see that the suspect was not hurt anymore at the wedding. According to ABC News, the newlyweds have said that they will give $5,000 for providing information that leads to the suspect's arrest.

