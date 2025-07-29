Wesley LePatner killed in NYC mass shooting: All about Blackstone executive's husband and kids

Wesley LePatner, 44, was more than a top executive at Blackstone: she was a dedicated wife and mother of two. The Yale University graduate was killed in the fatal mass shooting that took place on Monday, July 29, at 345 Park Avenue. Wesley LePatner earlier worked for Goldman Sachs.(X@TonyLaneNV)

According to a DailyMail report, Blackstone confirmed the passing of the CEO of firm’s Real Estate Income Trust (BREIT), stating that she will be dearly missed by the company and the team.

Wesley LePatner’s family: All about her husband and kids

Wesley’s husband, Evan LePatner, is a partner at private equity firm Courizon. The couple met each other during their freshman year at Yale University. They got married in 2006 and share two children together. Wesley was residing with her family in a 7-million-dollar apartment on the Upper East Side in Manhattan.

Wesley has been very vocal on social media about finding a way to juggle an intensive job with family time. In 2023, she posted a message thanking her husband Evan and noted that she could not do anything without him, DailyMail reported.

Months before her death, Wesley also expressed gratitude to the company for involving her son in a learning experience at her workplace on ‘Take Your Kids to Work Day’.

A rising star in Real Estate

As per Fortune, LePatner was Blackstone’s Global Head of Core+ Real Estate and managed a property fund having nearly $53 billion in net assets and a $275 billion market cap. She joined the company in 2014 after having spent more than a decade at Goldman Sachs.

In a statement issued after her passing, she was praised for her intelligence, passion, and warmth. Wesley was called a “beloved member of the Blackstone family”.

Beyond her professional achievements, she served on boards of The Met, Yale University Library Council, The Heschel School, and the UJA-Federation of New York.

Wesley LePatner killed in NYC shooting

Wesley was among the four victims killed in shooting at the headquarters of both Blackstone and NFL on Monday. The shooter, Shane Devon Tamura (27), had a history of mental illness and even grievances against the NFL.

Wesley was shot in the building’s lobby while trying to take cover behind a pillar. She died at the scene.

FAQs

Who was Wesley LePatner?

She was a senior managing director at Blackstone and CEO of BREIT. She was also a wife and mother of two.

Was Wesley LePatner married?

Yes. Wesley was married to Evan LePatner, a private equity executive.

Did Wesley LePatner have children?

Yes, Wesley LePatner had two children and often spoke about balancing motherhood with her career.

Who was NYC shooter?

The NYC mass shooting gunman was identified as Shane Tamura, 27, of Las Vegas. He acted alone and had a documented history of mental illness.