What is Epic Games AS-3 error and how to fix it? Details amid massive outage; company provides fresh update

Thousands of Epic Games users on Saturday reported they were unable to access the store or the launcher, even as the company announced earlier that Fortnite servers would face a downtime for the Simpsons crossover event. Downdetector had logged over 6,000 people reporting issues with Epic Games, and at the time of writing the number still hovers above the 4,000 mark. Several users reported getting the AS-3 error when trying to log into Epic Games. (REUTERS)

Users complained they were getting ‘AS-3 error’ as a message. “I can’t login to the epic app at all. Every time I try it gives error code AS-3 or it says error. When can I expect a fix?,” one person wrote on X. Another added, “I can't even log in to the launcher. Like why?? Epic launcher, PC - Error Code: AS-3. I was in the launcher - click on Fortnite and now I can't get in.” Yet another person had said, “cant log in to epic games launcher error code AS-3.”

What is error code AS-3 and how to fix it

AS-3 error is a network connection error that one might face when trying to use the Epic Games launcher. On the Epic Games site, it says AS errors ‘typically means there’s a network configuration issue or web cache needing to be cleared.’

The way to try and fix it by exiting the Epic Games Launcher by right-clicking on system tray icon in the bottom right corner, and then clicking Exit. Then, one has to press the Windows key and R, and then type “%localappdata%” to open a File Explorer window. The user then has to open the Epic Games Launcher folder. They have to head to the Saved folder, where they have to find the webcache folder and delete it, the Epic Games site says.

Then, the computer has to be restarted and the Epic Games Launcher has to be restarted as well. The site adds that if this doesn't fix the issue, then users need to refer to their connection troubleshooting articles.

However, it is important to note that the AS error in this case is likely due to issues at Epic Games' end and not at the end of individual users. Amid the outage, Epic Games Store has provided a fresh update as well.

What Epic Games Store said in new update

In the new update, Epic Games Store noted, “We are still working on restoring access to EGS, along with several games including Fortnite, Rocket League, and Fall Guys.” They added, “We apologize for the inconvenience, and we'll keep you updated here and on http://status.epicgames.com once logins are up and running.”

Epic Games had earlier confirmed the Fortnite server downtime already. The server downtime is expected to last five hours, give or take. Thus, users were looking ahead to servers being back online by 8 PM GMT (4 PM ET / 1 PM PT). However, now users will likely be able to access Fortnite once the larger problem with the Epic Games Store and launcher is resolved.