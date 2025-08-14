What ‘92 percenters’ means; how Taylor Swift’s New Heights debut played into it

When Taylor Swift joined Travis and Jason Kelce on their wildly popular podcast New Heights, the conversation revealed her early sparks in her relationship with the Kansas City Chiefs tight end. But for listeners who aren’t already part of the show’s inside circle, there’s one recurring term that might have left them scratching their heads: ‘92 percenters.’ On the New Heights podcast, Taylor Swift discussed her connection with Travis Kelce, highlighting the term '92 percenters' for dedicated fans.(Instagram)

What does the term ‘92 percenters’ mean?

The phrase comes up often on New Heights, and it’s the nickname the Kelce brothers have given their most loyal listeners. The origin? A comment Jason Kelce made in a past episode, when he noted that the quarterback sneak, a football play where the quarterback drives forward for a short gain, succeeds “92 percent of the time.” The stat stuck, and wit this the “92 percenters” became the podcast’s unofficial badge of membership.

For those in the club, Wednesday’s episode with Swift was a special one, giving fans an intimate look at how the NFL star and the pop icon first connected.

“As much as… you want to give ‘New Heights’ credit, I give the Eras Tour credit,” Kelce admitted. Swift leaned in: “Yeah? Tell me more.”

“Because if I never would have gone to that show and just been mesmerized and just been captivated and then left with such a desire to want to meet you, I would have never went on here and told everybody how butt-hurt I was,” he continued. “I had never been so engulfed in the curiosity of who you were.”

Jason Kelce teased his younger brother, “The best part of that statement is that you didn’t know what the word engulfed meant before you met Taylor.”

“It’s like you see you on the stage and you see how crazy you can get an entire stadium going and then I get you in a room and it’s like I’ve known you forever. It’s like the easiest conversation I ever had and it was just so much fun. It knocked my socks off,” Travis described how he met Swift.

The Grammy award winner also shared an early “huge green flag” impression that stuck with her.

“A huge green flag is that Travis has had the same friends since he was probably four years old, and he’s incredibly good at maintaining friendships and is so loyal and his friends are equally loyal and the funniest, most hilarious group of people.”