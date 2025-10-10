What to watch on streaming? 5 inspirational movies to mark World Mental Health Day

World Mental Health Day 2025 is being observed around the world on Friday, October 10. It was first organized in 1992 by the World Federation for Mental Health and has since been observed every year to encourage people to talk about mental illness openly and reduce the stigma around it. World Mental Health Day 2025 is being observed on October 10 around the world.(Representative image/Unsplash)

Over the years, Hollywood movies have tried to do the same onscreen as it showed the pain, confusion, and recovery that come with mental health struggles. Here’s taking a look at five renowned movies that did it the right way:

Ordinary People (1980)

This Robert Redford movie follows Conrad Jarrett, a guilt-ridden teenager trying to cope with his brother’s accidental death. The film revolves around depression and grief in a family setting and shows how therapy and communication slowly help Conrad rebuild his life.

Don Juan DeMarco (1994)

Johnny Depp plays a young man convinced he is the legendary lover Don Juan. Marlon Brando, who portrays a psychiatrist, tries to help him face reality. The film reminds viewers that people suffering from mental illness should be treated like humans, too.

A Beautiful Mind (2001)

Russell Crowe stars as mathematician John Nash, who suffers from schizophrenia. It won the Oscars, including Best Picture, and remains a landmark movie on understanding schizophrenia. It showed how love and patience from his wife, Alicia, a role taken up by Jennifer Connelly, helped him live with the condition.

The Skeleton Twins (2014)

The movie focuses on estranged twins, Bill Hader and Kristen Wiig, who survive simultaneous suicide attempt. What follows is a blend of dark humor and quiet emotion as they try to heal old wounds. It stands out for its writing. It feels uncomfortable but real, showing how humor can sometimes be the only way to cope.

The King of Staten Island (2020)

Pete Davidson’s semi-autobiographical story centers on Scott, a young man trying to cope after his firefighter father’s death. It is a subtle but sharp look at depression and self-sabotage, showing that healing is a gradual process as he eventually faces his grief.

Each of these movies has the same message: Mental health deserves understanding, not judgment.

