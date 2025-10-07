Who Is Anika Nilles? Meet the drummer joining Rush on their 2026 reunion tour

Canadian rock icons Rush will reunite for a tour in summer 2026, years after they stepped away from the stage post legendary drummer Neil Peart’s death in 2020. Surviving members Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson announced the Fifty Something tour at a surprise Rock & Roll Hall of Fame event in Cleveland, reported The Guardian. Who Is Anika Nilles? Meet the drummer taking forward Neil Peart’s legacy on Rush’s 2026 reunion tour(YouTube/@Anika Nilles)

According to the report, the tour will be celebrating more than 50 years of Rush’s music while paying tribute to Peart, their drummer and chief lyricist. With 12 shows confirmed across seven cities, including Los Angeles, New York, Toronto, and Cleveland, the tour is Rush’s first major outing since 2015.

Who is Anika Nilles? German drummer takes center stage

The band now faced a challenge: who could sit behind the kit after Peart? Anika Nilles, a French-German drummer, has taken on the mantle. Known for her technical precision and dynamic style, Nilles made her name through solo projects and drumming festivals. The drummer, who has toured previously with Jeff Beck, will handle drumming duties on the Rush tour, reported TMZ.

Lee and Lifeson invited Nilles to Toronto earlier this year for secret rehearsals. They were impressed by how she balanced her own flair with sensitivity to Peart’s iconic sound, the Guardian reported. Lee said, “She is remarkable. We know fans will give her every chance to live up to an impossible role.”

From YouTube to global stages

According to TMZ, Nilles’ career began unconventionally. She was initially pursuing social education but switched paths and got a degree in popular music and music business at the Popakademie Baden-Wurttemberg in Mannheim, Germany.

Her breakthrough came in 2013 when her original track Wild Boy went viral on YouTube, racking up thousands of views overnight. Over the years, she has grown a loyal online following by sharing videos of her compositions and drum performances, which have received millions of views.

A growing solo career

In 2017, Nilles released her debut solo album, Pikalar. It is an instrumental album highlighting her complexity in rhythm and melody-based drumming style. Since then, she has released three further albums, with False Truth, her latest, dropping earlier this year.

Besides studio work, Nilles has graced international drum festivals with her presence, hosted clinics, and collaborated with some of the biggest names in the field. 2022 saw her join the late Jeff Beck’s band on a European tour, which sealed her status as one of the most forward-facing drummers of her generation.

Honoring Neil Peart’s legacy

With Nilles not so much a full-time member of Rush but an integral part of taking the complex sound of the band back to life in concerts, Lee and Lifeson have stressed that the reunion is about celebrating the music and honoring Neil Peart and not about becoming a new band.

Rush are currently rehearsing over 35 songs to be performed in varied setlists every night for the fans' unique experience. Shows will run for more than two hours with many tributes to Peart, whose family has given the tour their full blessing.

FAQs:

Q: Who is Anika Nilles?

A: Anika Nilles is a French-German drummer known for her viral YouTube performances, solo albums, and work with Jeff Beck. She will drum for Rush during their 2026 reunion tour.

Q: Is Anika Nilles replacing Neil Peart permanently?

A: No, Nilles is not a permanent member. She will play drums for the Fifty Something tour, honoring Peart’s legacy.

Q: When does the Rush reunion tour start?

A: The Fifty Something tour begins on 7 June 2026 with two shows at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles.