Who is Anita Doran? California inmate who allegedly assaulted child murder suspect receives money from public

Anita Doron, an inmate at Lerdo Correctional Facility in California, allegedly attacked another prisoner, Graciela Bustamante, who is accused of torturing her 8-year-old stepdaughter and killing her. After the news of the alleged attack broke, Doron received donations from the public in her jail commissary account. Anita Doran received donations from different people after the alleged attack. (Representational image). (Unsplash/@Matthew Ansley)

"When you're faced with someone that's gross and has no remorse, you kind of don't want to deal with it because you don't want to take it to where you want to take it," Doron told KBAK about the alleged attack. She added, "I would definitely do this again.”

"No one really wanted to deal with her," she continued, adding, "Some of the girls had seen her not taking it [her case] too seriously. She had come back from court, and she was laughing and giggling and stuff, and they were just like, ‘Why, what's funny?’” She further revealed, “I have a cousin named Genesis. A little cousin — she’s 10.”

According to the outlet, Doran’s jail commissary account received several donations. On August 15, the authorities reportedly announced that her account had “reached the maximum number of transactions allowed."

Why is Anita Doron in jail?

According to officials, she is in jail for charges related to stealing a vehicle and evading an officer. Charges against her for the recent alleged attack are pending.

What is Graciela Bustamante accused of?

According to a Fox 10 report, 27-year-old Graciela Bustamante and her 31-year-old husband, Ray Mata Jr, are accused of killing Genesis Ariah Mata. The 8-year-old was found in a bathtub at an inn in Bakersfield. Police discovered substantial trauma to her body.

Mata and Bustamonte are accused of pouring hot water on the kid, causing severe burns. They allegedly broke the girl’s hand.