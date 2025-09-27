Who is Hannah Palmer and is the OnlyFans model dating Sacha Baron Cohen? Insider says ‘they had dinner and…’

Sacha Baron Cohen and OnlyFans model Hannah Palmer sparked dating speculation earlier this week after they were spotted leaving a steakhouse dinner together. The 53-year-old Borat star and the 27-year-old influencer were photographed exiting the undisclosed restaurant around 10:30 p.m., after spending about two hours dining inside, according to The Sun. Are Sacha Baron Cohen and Hannah Palmer dating?(Instagram/ Sacha Baron Cohen and Instagram/ Hannah Palmer)

However, multiple sources say the rumors may be overblown.

“They are just friends and have only met a handful of times,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly. “They share mutual friends and Sacha has been giving advice on business and acting [and] how to get into Hollywood."

Also Read: Dating coach explains why compatibility matters more than chemistry in relationships: ‘Don’t chase the instant spark'

Another source told Page Six the dinner was “not a date” and that the two “left separately."

“They had dinner. They had a good conversation. He was a real gentleman, and then they each went on to another event,” the source said, adding, ”Despite the age difference they were getting on really well and seemed to have a lot to talk about."

Cohen was previously married to Wedding Crashers actress Isla Fisher. The couple finalized their divorce in June after more than a decade of marriage.

Also Read: Jon Gosselin addresses ex-wife Kate's dating rumors with former bodyguard: ‘I told you all'

Who is Hannah Palmer?

Hannah Palmer is a social media influencer and model who rose to fame on OnlyFans, where she reportedly earned over $5 million in her first year, according to The Standard. However, following headlines linking her to Cohen, her OnlyFans account appeared to be deactivated.

In addition to her work on the subscription platform, Palmer has modeled for brands such as Fashion Nova and Revolve. She even walked in a Revolve runway show during Miami Swim Week in 2023.