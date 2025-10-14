Will troops be paid on Oct 15? What government shutdown may affect military pay

As the United States government shutdown enters its third week, there are now concerns about members of the US Armed Forces not receiving their pay at the right time. Armed Forces personnel are scheduled to receive their pay on October 15. However, due to the ongoing government shutdown, there are growing speculations about the timely payment for active duty military personnel. Donald Trump said he has directed Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth, to use all available funds to get US armed forces troops paid on October 15.(AFP)

Donald Trump speaks up

In a Truth Social post on October 11, Donald Trump wrote, “I am using my authority, as Commander-in-Chief, to direct our Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth, to use all available funds to get our Troops PAID on October 15th. We have identified funds to do this, and Secretary Hegseth will use them to PAY OUR TROOPS. I will not allow the Democrats to hold our Military, and the entire Security of our Nation, HOSTAGE, with their dangerous Government Shutdown.”

As per Reuters, Congress had to pass special legislation by October 13 for payments to be made to the troops at the appointed time. However, that date fell on Columbus Day, a federal holiday, forcing the president to take special measures to conjure funds for paying the Armed Forces personnel.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Monday that the government is withholding payment to other agencies in order to pay the salaries of soldiers. This means that the workers at the Smithsonian museums and National Zoos will have to go without pay.

US Armed Forces in times of shutdown

According to Reuters, the work of the armed forces is categorized as essential. So, the military remains fully functional during a shutdown. However, there is no such safeguard for the pay of servicemen.

Also Read: Trump admin lays off dozens of CDC workers amid govt shutdown: Report

The National Military Family Association, a non-profit organization, has requested that the general public write to the US Congress to ensure that troops' salaries are not delayed. According to the organization, around 35,000 such letters have already been sent.

According to the pronouncements of Trump administration officials and the president himself, Armed Forces personnel will receive their pay on time, at least for this month.

Also Read: FAA issues ground-stop alert for Austin-Bergstrom International Airport amid staffing woes due to US govt shutdown

FAQs:

Do the US armed forces remain unaffected during the government shutdown?

The work of the Armed Forces is deemed essential, hence they remain fully functional during a government shutdown.

When are the US troops slated to receive their pay?

The US troops are scheduled to receive their pay on October 15.

Where does the money to pay the salary of servicemen come from?

As per the Treasury Secretary, money will be withheld from other government agencies and departments to facilitate the pay of servicemen.