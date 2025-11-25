Zach Bryan announces 2026 world tour: Show dates, venues, special guests and more
Published on: Nov 25, 2025 12:00 am IST
Zach Bryan announces 2026 With Heaven on Tour spanning over 40 dates across North America and Europe
Zach Bryan has announced one of the biggest world tours of his career. Spanning over 40 dates across North America and Europe, With Heaven On Tour kicks off in March 2026. He will be joined by J.R. Carroll, Caamp, Kings of Leon, and more artists. The 47-year-old also confirmed that his new album, With Heaven on Top, will be released next year on January 9. Here's a full breakdown of his upcoming tour:
Zach Bryan's With Heaven on Tour show dates and venues
North American leg
- March 7 — St. Louis, MO — The Dome at America’s Center, with Caamp and J.R. Carroll
- March 14 — Tampa, FL — Raymond James Stadium, with Caamp and J.R. Carroll
- March 21 — San Antonio, TX — The Alamodome, with Caamp and J.R. Carroll
- March 28 — Baton Rouge, LA — Tiger Stadium, with Caamp and J.R. Carroll
- April 11 — Louisville, KY — L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium, with Kings of Leon and J.R. Carroll
- April 18 — Charlotte, NC — Bank of America Stadium, with Caamp and J.R. Carroll
- April 25 — Lincoln, NE — Memorial Stadium, with Kings of Leon and J.R. Carroll
- May 2 — Starkville, MS — Davis Wade Stadium, with Dijon and J.R. Carroll
- May 9 — Cleveland, OH — Huntington Bank Field, with Dijon and J.R. Carroll
- July 31 — San Diego, CA — Snapdragon Stadium, with MJ Lenderman and Fey Fili
- August 1 — San Diego, CA — Snapdragon Stadium, with MJ Lenderman and Fey Fili
- August 7 — Salt Lake City, UT — Rice-Eccles Stadium, with MJ Lenderman and Fey Fili
- August 13 — Denver, CO — Empower Field at Mile High, with MJ Lenderman and Fey Fili
- August 14 — Denver, CO — Empower Field at Mile High, with MJ Lenderman and Fey Fili
- August 22 — Arlington, TX — AT&T Stadium, with MJ Lenderman and Fey Fili
- September 5 — Glendale, AZ — State Farm Stadium, with MJ Lenderman and Fey Fili
- September 18 — Dover, DE — The Woodlands, with Kings of Leon, Gabriella Rose, and Fey Fili
- September 19 — Dover, DE — The Woodlands, with Alabama Shakes, Fey Fili, and Gabriella Rose
- October 2 — Foxborough, MA — Gillette Stadium, with Gregory Alan Isakov and Gabriella Rose
- October 3 — Foxborough, MA — Gillette Stadium, with Gregory Alan Isakov and Gabriella Rose
- October 10 — Auburn, AL — Jordan-Hare Stadium, with Gregory Alan Isakov and Gabriella Rose
European leg
- May 27 — San Sebastián, Spain — Donostia Arena, with Ben Howard and Keenan O'Meara
- May 31 — Berlin, Germany — Waldbühne, with Ben Howard and Keenan O'Meara
- June 3 — Oslo, Norway — Unity Arena, with Ben Howard and Keenan O'Meara
- June 6 — Copenhagen, Denmark — Parken, with Ben Howard and Keenan O'Meara
- June 9 — Eindhoven, Netherlands — Philips Stadion, with Ben Howard and Keenan O'Meara
- June 12 — Liverpool, UK — Anfield Stadium, with Dijon and Fey Fili
- June 14 — Edinburgh, UK — Scottish Gas Murrayfield, with Dijon and Fey Fili
- June 16 — London, UK — Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with Dijon and Fey Fili
- June 17 — London, UK — Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with Dijon and Fey Fili
- June 20 — Cork, Ireland — Páirc Uí Chaoimh, with Dijon and Fey Fili
- June 21 — Cork, Ireland — Páirc Uí Chaoimh, with Dijon and Fey Fili
- June 23 — Belfast, Northern Ireland — Boucher Playing Fields, with Dijon and Fey Fili
- June 24 — Belfast, Northern Ireland — Boucher Playing Fields, with Dijon and Fey Fili
