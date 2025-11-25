Zach Bryan announces 2026 world tour: Show dates, venues, special guests and more

Zach Bryan has announced one of the biggest world tours of his career. Spanning over 40 dates across North America and Europe, With Heaven On Tour kicks off in March 2026. He will be joined by J.R. Carroll, Caamp, Kings of Leon, and more artists. The 47-year-old also confirmed that his new album, With Heaven on Top, will be released next year on January 9. Here's a full breakdown of his upcoming tour:

File photo of Zach Bryan(AFP)