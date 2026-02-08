Video: Drunk Bengaluru women ram into cab, attack driver with helmet and abuse crowd
Some witnesses reportedly claimed that the women used a chain wrapped around their hands to attack the driver.
Two women, allegedly under the influence of alcohol, created a late-night ruckus in Bengaluru after crashing their bike into a cab and assaulting the driver. The incident was caught on camera and is now going viral on social media.
Videos circulating online show the women shouting abuses at bystanders and making obscene gestures as a crowd gathers around them. In one clip, a woman is seen kicking men who attempt to restrain her. Even after being escorted into a police vehicle, she continues to yell at the crowd and gesture aggressively.
Sharing the video on X, user Karnataka Portfolio wrote, “Such incidents highlight a serious decline in civic responsibility and self-discipline in public spaces. Being under the influence of alcohol can never be an excuse for violence, abuse, or obscene behaviour on public roads. Reckless conduct like this endangers innocent citizens, disrupts public order, and sets a dangerous precedent. Strict legal action is necessary to send a clear message that lawlessness and public aggression by anyone will not be tolerated.”
“The incident occurred late at night near Hulimavu on Bannerghatta Road,” according to the X post. HT.com could not independently verify the video.
According to a report by NDTV, the women were returning after visiting friends when they allegedly rammed their bike into a cab from behind. The cab driver, identified as Ahmed, confronted them about the collision, which soon escalated into a heated argument. The women allegedly abused him and struck him with a helmet during the altercation.
Locals who stepped in to defuse the situation were also reportedly assaulted. Some witnesses claimed that the women used a chain wrapped around their hands to attack the driver.
The police arrived at the scene shortly after receiving complaints from locals. A case has been registered against the two women, identified as Lisa and Matthew. Both have been taken into custody. Further investigation is currently underway.
Bengaluru drunk driver rams car into eatery's wall
This is not the first such incident in the city. Last month, a speeding car narrowly missed pedestrians before ramming into the wall of a restaurant in Bengaluru’s Indiranagar area. The driver, identified as 42-year-old Derrick Tony, was allegedly under the influence of alcohol when he lost control of the vehicle around 11.35 pm on 100 Feet Road. He reportedly hit a two-wheeler, causing minor injuries, jumped a divider after missing a turn, and crashed into the wall of Barbeque Nation, severely damaging the property. No fatalities were reported.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORBhavya Sukheja
Bhavya Sukheja is a Senior Content Producer at HindustanTimes.com. She covers viral news, social media trends and the internet’s most talked about moments.