Video: Drunk Bengaluru women ram into cab, attack driver with helmet and abuse crowd

Two women, allegedly under the influence of alcohol, created a late-night ruckus in Bengaluru after crashing their bike into a cab and assaulting the driver. The incident was caught on camera and is now going viral on social media. The incident was caught on camera and is now going viral on social media. (X/@karnatakaportf)

Videos circulating online show the women shouting abuses at bystanders and making obscene gestures as a crowd gathers around them. In one clip, a woman is seen kicking men who attempt to restrain her. Even after being escorted into a police vehicle, she continues to yell at the crowd and gesture aggressively.

Sharing the video on X, user Karnataka Portfolio wrote, “Such incidents highlight a serious decline in civic responsibility and self-discipline in public spaces. Being under the influence of alcohol can never be an excuse for violence, abuse, or obscene behaviour on public roads. Reckless conduct like this endangers innocent citizens, disrupts public order, and sets a dangerous precedent. Strict legal action is necessary to send a clear message that lawlessness and public aggression by anyone will not be tolerated.”

“The incident occurred late at night near Hulimavu on Bannerghatta Road,” according to the X post. HT.com could not independently verify the video.