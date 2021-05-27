Video of 7-year-old footballer climbing a pole goes viral, inspires netizens

A video of Arat Hosseini, a 7-year-old Liverpool Academy footballer, attempting to climb a pole is going viral again. Videos of Arat exercising or performing stunts with his father always impress netizens and this one is no different.

The video was posted on Twitter by IAS Officer M. V. Rao. The clip is a 59-second-long collage of small clips that show his journey to success. In the beginning of the video, the child is not able to climb even a step up the pole. However, subsequently, he reaches a considerable distance. By the end of the video, he is not only able to get to the top but also climb back down safely.

Rao captioned the video ,“This Kid is my Guru”. Take a look at the journey, yourself:

This Kid is my Guru 😊 👏 💐🍫 pic.twitter.com/eiUPxxLzzG — Dr. M V Rao, IAS (@mvraoforindia) May 27, 2021

The Twitter post, shared on May 27, has already garnered about 10,000 likes and more than 1,300 retweets. Several netizens in the comment section appreciated Arat. One called him, “Ronaldo in the making”, while another said “This child is really talented. ”

The video was posted back in 2018 on Arat's own Instagram page. Since being posted, it has collected over 1.6 million views.





What do you think about the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON