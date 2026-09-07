IIT-B, Imperial College launch strategic partnership in research, innovation and education

Mumbai: The Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay (IIT-B) and Imperial College London have launched a strategic partnership to strengthen collaboration in research, innovation and education, with an initial focus on clean technology and medical technology. IIT Bombay (HT PHOTO)

As per the agreement, the two institutions will develop joint research and innovation programmes, organise academic workshops and promote student entrepreneurship initiatives. The partnership will also create opportunities for students and researchers to undertake exchanges and placements in Mumbai and London, collaborate on projects and share knowledge and data.

Professor Peter Haynes, Provost and Deputy President of Imperial College London, said, “The partnership will build on Imperial’s longstanding links with India and bring together complementary expertise to address shared challenges. Collaboration with IIT Bombay could accelerate research and innovation with the potential to benefit people in India, the UK and beyond.”

IIT Bombay is among Imperial College’s leading collaborating institutions in India.

IIT-B director, Professor Shireesh B Kedare, said the collaboration could help develop solutions

with global impact, especially in areas like clean technology and medical technology.

A press statement issued by IIT-B on Monday stated that researchers from the two institutes were working together on projects covering water management, energy security, disease modelling and climate science. One project explores improved remote monitoring of upper-limb movements for applications in diagnostics, physiotherapy and rehabilitation; another examines data-driven reforms in India’s power sector, including demand flexibility, grid resilience, decarbonisation and affordability; while a third project combines quantum computing and biotechnology to explore the development of climate resilient crops.

The partnership between the two institutes is likely to expand opportunities for entrepreneurship, the press statement said.

This year, 170 IIT-B students participated in Imperial Enterprise Lab’s Global Challenge Lab, where students develop startup ideas with guidance from industry experts.