Video of lazy cat sliding down the stairs is too funny to miss

Published on Nov 20, 2022 10:58 AM IST

The viral video that captures a cat's bizarre method of going down the stairs was posted on Twitter.

Cat sliding down the stairs. (Twitter/@buitengebieden)
ByArfa Javaid

We've all had those days when we just don't want to descend stairs and have wished for someone to carry us all the way or just slide them down. Turns out, not just humans but animals too feel lazy at times. And this is what is captured in this video going viral online. The video shows a lazy cat's bizarre method of going down the stairs. And it is sure to bring a wide smile to your face, and her antics might even prompt you to watch it repeatedly.

The video was posted on Twitter handle @buitengebieden."Cats are liquid," read the caption of the video, along with a grinning face with sweat emoji. The video opens to show a grey and white pet cat lying down on a staircase. It then traverses down the stairs headfirst while on its side and then extends its body to push itself down to the next step like jelly.

Watch the viral cat video below:

"I thought mine was the only one," posted an individual. "Because cats are liquid they belong in glasses!" shared another. "Someone is clearly bored and creating their own entertainment," commented a third. "Apparently, cats are liquids!" remarked a fourth. "That's how I look when I head to my car for work in the morning," wrote a fourth.

    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

