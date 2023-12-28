Video: Tourist in Goa drives XUV with kids sleeping on its roof

A video of a tourist driving with two kids on the top of a car has been gaining much traction on social media. Many have reacted to the video and condemned the man’s irresponsible behaviour. A few even demanded appropriate action to be taken against him. Two kids sleeping on the roof of a moving car in Goa. (X/@InGoa24x7)

“#Shocking- Tourist let his kids sleep on the roof of an XUV on Parra coconut tree road!” reads the caption to the video shared on X. In the video, an individual confronts the driver of the vehicle, “You are making the children sleep on the top of the car.” To this, the man replies, “No, no,” and continues driving the car.

Watch the video here:

The video was shared on December 27 on X. It has since been viewed over 15,700 times. Many even took to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts.

Check out how people reacted to this irresponsible act:

“Sad to see parents being careless. Fun is one thing and being careless is another. Goa makes you relax, however it needs to be disciplined to some extent. Also it gives the wrong message to kids. Such a casual approach causes dangerous accidents. Hope people act responsibly,” posted an individual.

Another added, “What’s going on with this society?”

“Police should take suo moto action on the basis of this video,” wrote a third.

Many even urged Goa Police to investigate the matter and act against the person.

