close_game
close_game
News / Trending / Video: Tourist in Goa drives XUV with kids sleeping on its roof

Video: Tourist in Goa drives XUV with kids sleeping on its roof

ByArfa Javaid
Dec 28, 2023 04:02 PM IST

After the video of a tourist driving a car in Goa with kids sleeping on its roof went viral, many urged the police to investigate the matter and take action.

A video of a tourist driving with two kids on the top of a car has been gaining much traction on social media. Many have reacted to the video and condemned the man’s irresponsible behaviour. A few even demanded appropriate action to be taken against him.

Two kids sleeping on the roof of a moving car in Goa. (X/@InGoa24x7)
Two kids sleeping on the roof of a moving car in Goa. (X/@InGoa24x7)

Read| Kullu Police issues challan after man drives car with doors open in Manali

“#Shocking- Tourist let his kids sleep on the roof of an XUV on Parra coconut tree road!” reads the caption to the video shared on X. In the video, an individual confronts the driver of the vehicle, “You are making the children sleep on the top of the car.” To this, the man replies, “No, no,” and continues driving the car.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Watch the video here:

The video was shared on December 27 on X. It has since been viewed over 15,700 times. Many even took to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts.

Check out how people reacted to this irresponsible act:

“Sad to see parents being careless. Fun is one thing and being careless is another. Goa makes you relax, however it needs to be disciplined to some extent. Also it gives the wrong message to kids. Such a casual approach causes dangerous accidents. Hope people act responsibly,” posted an individual.

Another added, “What’s going on with this society?”

“Police should take suo moto action on the basis of this video,” wrote a third.

Many even urged Goa Police to investigate the matter and act against the person.

Also Read| Bihar man stands throughout train journey despite reserved ticket

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 28, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out