A vintage pic of Dr S Radhakrishnan on his birth anniversary, featuring the ever-stylish Kennedys

On the birth anniversary of former Indian President Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, the US Embassy in India paid a poignant tribute by sharing rare photographs from his 1963 visit to the United States. The images, capturing a warm reception by President John F Kennedy and First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy at the White House, highlighted a significant moment in US-India relations. The image showcases Radhakrishnan's warm reception by President John F. Kennedy and First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy.(@USAndIndia)

The Embassy’s official social media account featured a heartfelt message, quoting Dr Radhakrishnan: “Books are the means by which we build bridges between cultures.” This quote perfectly encapsulates Dr Radhakrishnan’s philosophy of learning and cross-cultural understanding. The post continued, “Remembering former Indian President Dr Radhakrishnan on his birth anniversary, celebrated as #TeachersDay with a picture from his visit to the U.S. in 1963.”

Historic reception

The photos shared depicted Dr Radhakrishnan arriving in Washington, DC, and being greeted warmly by the Kennedy family. The images of the smiling Kennedys as they welcomed the Indian leader were a powerful reminder of the respect and admiration Dr Radhakrishnan commanded on the global stage.

The social media post quickly gained traction, with many users expressing admiration for Dr Radhakrishnan’s contributions to education and diplomacy.

Teachers' day: A tribute to education

Teachers' Day, celebrated in India on September 5, was established to honor Dr Radhakrishnan’s contributions to education. During his presidency, he requested that his birthday be observed as a day dedicated to teachers and their role in shaping society.

Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, born in 1888, was a distinguished philosopher, academic, and politician. Serving as India’s second president and first vice president from 1952 to 1962, he was known for his deep knowledge of philosophy and religion. His advocacy for education and cultural exchange left an enduring impact, making him a revered figure globally. Dr Radhakrishnan’s eloquence and intellectual prowess left an indelible mark, making him a celebrated figure both in India and internationally.