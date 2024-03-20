Viral brain teaser: Can you tell who are the masked men this individual had to face?

Solving brain teasers can be an enjoyable activity that requires the use of both logical and creative thinking. If you are someone who likes to solve puzzles, we have one that you might find interesting. In this particular puzzle, you need to find out about the two masked men that an individual came face to face with. Are you up for this challenge? Do you think you will be able to solve this puzzle?(Instagram/@Maria Shriver)

This brain teaser was shared on Instagram by the handle Maria Shriver. The brain teaser reads, "A man left home running. He ran away and then turned left, ran the same distance, turned left again, ran the same distance, and turned left again. When he got home, there were two masked men. Who were they?" (Also Read: Brain Teaser: Can you crack the 3-digit code to this lock without using a pen and paper?)

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Do you think you will be able to solve this puzzle?

Take a look at this brain teaser here:

This brain teaser was shared a while ago on social media. Since being posted, it has gained close to 3,000 likes. Many people flocked to the comments section to share their answers. (Also Read: Viral brain teaser: Can you find the answer to this maths puzzle in just 10 seconds?)

Check out what Instagram users said about this here:

Many people said that the answer is "Catcher and umpire."

Another said, "I got it! Took a few, but awesome."

"You have totally confused me on this one," posted a third.

A fourth commented, "I could not even come up with a single guess, and when I read the answer, I was."

"Umpire and catcher. But the pitcher is also probably there," said a fifth.

Earlier, another brain teaser went viral on social media. This brain teaser was shared by the Instagram page 'GK and Facts'. Their latest puzzle states the question, "You are in a room with three monkeys. One monkey has a banana, one has a stick, and one has nothing. Who is the smartest primate?"