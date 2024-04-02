 Viral video of Rohit Sharma fan's field dash: Mumbai, Kolkata Police warn of ‘boundary’ | Trending - Hindustan Times
Viral video of Rohit Sharma fan's field dash: Mumbai, Kolkata Police warn of ‘boundary’

ByTrisha Sengupta
Apr 02, 2024 12:43 PM IST

IPL 2024: A fan breached security and dashed into the field to meet Rohit Sharma at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium during the MI vs RR match.

You may have seen the video of an enthusiastic fan entering the field during a match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Mumbai Indians (MI), which resulted in Rohit Sharma being scared out of his wits. Though the video may give you a chuckle or two or even make you condemn the fan's behaviour, would it ever make you think about traffic rules? That is what Mumbai Police and Kolkata Police prompted with their latest posts. In their advisories, they used the video to create awareness about the importance of following traffic rules.

A fan breached security to meet Rohit Sharma during MI vs RR game.

“Why we emphasise on respecting red signals!” Mumbai Police wrote on Instagram while sharing the video on Instagram. They also used a hashtag that reads #DontCrossTheBoundary.

Kolkata Police, on the other hand, shared their road safety caption in Bengali. When translated into English, it reads, “Be it on the field or the road, you will regret breaking the rules.

What does the viral video show?

The incident occurred during the match's second innings when a fan crossed the fence and ran towards Rohit Sharma to hug him.

Momentarily taken aback, the cricketer ultimately hugged the fan. The man later embraced wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan, too. The video concluded with the man being grabbed by security officials.

Take a look at the video of Rohit Sharma, which is going viral:

Both posts received tons of comments from people. While some praised the social media admins of the pages, a few took the route of hilarity to comment.

What did Instagram users say about the police departments’ posts?

“I just love how Indian police have cracked Social media algorithms,” posted an Instagram user.

“Respect for admin 100+,” added another.

“Rohit jumpscare,” joked a third.

“The man got his dream fulfilled,” wrote a fourth.

What are your thoughts on the Mumbai and Kolkata Police departments’ advisory posts involving Rohit Sharma’s viral video?

Tuesday, April 02, 2024
