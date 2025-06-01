Viral video shows girl singing on delayed Delta flight, passengers call it ‘worst nightmare’

A viral clip shows a little girl belting out a rendition of “How Far I’ll Go,” from Disney’s hit animated movie Moana, on a Delta Airlines flight from Florida, receiving mixed reactions from the other passengers. The video, shared initially on TikTok, shows a girl taking over the flight intercom to sing the song as passengers waited for the flight to take off after hours of delay. The young girl took over the flight intercom to sing the song as passengers waited for the flight to take off after hours of delay.(X/@whotfisjovana)

The clip shows the girl singing her heart out, standing in the middle of the cabin as some joined her while others quietly watched her perform. After the clip went viral, many passengers shared their reaction to the impromptu concert.

Take a look at the video here:

“Flight got delayed, and this little girl won’t stop singing Moana. Get me off this plane," said one of them.

“This is actually my worst nightmare and personal hell,” said another user while a third wrote: "The worst part is, if you’re watching a movie on the plane, the movie pauses when someone makes an announcement. So everyone was forced to stop what they were doing to listen to her."

However, others praised the young child for entertaining her co-passengers. "When your flight gets delayed by 2 hours and you circle Orlando for another 2... But then a little girl sings Moana on the crew mic and suddenly everything feels okay,” wrote one of them.

“She’s on key and on tempo. It could be much, much worse,” said another.

Delta Airlines responds

While the girl's motivation to perform is not known, a Delta Air Lines spokesperson told Newsweek that they appreciated her efforts: “We appreciate the customer sharing her talents and apologise to our customers for the delay in their travels," they said.

Another passenger told the Independent that the plane was delayed due to bad weather and waited for an hour on the tarmac before it took off.

She recalled that inside the plane, it was “really hot” and “packed," and "all of a sudden [a flight attendant] shares with us that they have a sweet little girl that would love to share, or sing, a song with us.”

“We were confused. And then she started singing. And I thought she was gonna sing maybe like up until the chorus part, or end at the chorus, and then we were all going to go along our merry way. But no, she sang the whole song. There was some scattered applause. But it was also very uncomfortable," she said.