Viral video shows rats running wild in AC train coach, passenger fumes: 'Paid over 3,000 for this?'

An Indian Railways passenger was in for a shock when his AC tier ticket came with a few uninvited co-passengers. Prashant Kumar who was travelling on the South Bihar Express said he paid over ₹3,000 for a comfortable journey in an 2nd tier AC coach. A passenger's AC tier journey was disrupted by mice infestation on South Bihar Express.(X/@pkg196)

But he was soon greeted with unexpected co-passengers, a group of mice running around the whole coach, even invading his bed. Even though he immediately reported the issue to the railways helpline at 139, the staff onboard responded by spraying insecticide which did nothing to deter the vermin and left him dealing with the smell of the spray along the mice.

Kumar took to Twitter and tagged the Railway Ministry and Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in a post, sharing videos of the mice running around in the coach. "Train 13288, multiple rats in coach A1, rats are climbing over the seats and luggage. Is this why I paid so much for AC 2 class? What is this condition of Indian Railways, paid over ₹3,000 for this rat infested train?," he wrote in a series of posts.

While Indian Railways has not responded to the post, many users replied with sarcastic and humourous takes. “How can they roam around without tickets. Rat tickets should be introduced in next budget," said one of them.

Another joked: “Your ticket might be RAC, check it. Both of you will have to share the seat," while a third user opined: "Now I understand why pets are not allowed in 2AC and 3AC.”

Others blamed passengers for not properly disposing their trash which attracts the mice. "It's not the Railways alone to blame for rodents in the coaches. Passengers lack civic sense spilling food, leaving behind tea cups and food plates underneath seats without bothering to drop them in dustbins. Railways do not clear bins during the journey with bins spilling over," said one of them.

