Virat Kohli-related question in UPSC NDA exam boggles people. Can you guess the answer?

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam is considered one of the toughest exams in the country. Every year, lakhs of candidates appear for this exam, and only a few are able to crack it since the questions can be challenging to answer. Now, a Twitter user has shared a question from the UPSC exam set for National Defence Academy (NDA) that has left many people guessing for the answer.

"A question based on Virat Kohli & England team in the UPSC NDA exam," wrote Twitter user @CricCrazyJohns. He also shared a picture of the question paper.

Take a look at the question below:

This post was shared just two days ago. Since being posted, it has been viewed more than eight lakh times. The share also has over 10,000 likes and several comments. Many people shared their answers.

Check out a few questions below:

An individual wrote, "Only 2. West Indies have also won the T20 World Cup twice." Another shared, "C) Both 1 and 2 are correct." A third added, "Thankfully, I just cleared my UPSC exam. My idol helping me everywhere." A fourth added, "It's quite confusing. England recently won T20 WC for the second time, and WI has also won it twice, but WI is not a country. Virat was the man of the series in 2014 & 2016 WC. Option C should be the right answer." "I was in the exam, and I just cleared the cutoff marks. Thanks to God Kohli for helping me everywhere," added a fifth.