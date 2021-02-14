Visitor throng 7th International Radio fair in Bhubaneswar to see antique radios

Radio enthusiasts, broadcasters and the locals visited the two-day Outreach International Radio Fair (OIRF) 2021 which kicked off here in Bhubaneswar on the occasion of World Radio Day on Saturday.

Thousands of antique radio sets, old and new broadcasting equipment were at display at the exhibition stalls. Radio repairing shop, new radio sets for sale, handmade radio shops were also set up at the fair. Visitors were amazed to get glimpse of these age-old radio sets.

The Seventh Outreach International Radio Fair is organised every year to increase radio listenership, sensitise broadcasters on the importance of radio in public service and encourage youngsters to choose radio as career, said Subrat Kumar, the chief convener of OIRF.

"We are following COVID-19 guidelines during the event. We are also providing masks to people and asking them to adhere to guidelines. We are trying to highlight the works of radio jockeys (RJs) who continued their broadcasts during the initial days of the pandemic," Kumar said.

This year, the OIRF will honour 15 RJs who entertained and educated the masses through the radio about COVID-19 and lockdown guidelines.

Kumar said that the visitors of the fair include various stakeholders of broadcast service - radio jockeys, broadcasters, media policymakers, representatives of governments, radio stations and broadcasting equipment manufacturers from different parts of India and abroad.

Dipak Samanta, a visitor, said that the event focusing on educating the younger generation about evolution of radio.

"I think radio is part of our lives and culture. Radio is going to be there as a medium no matter whatever new technology comes in. This is a wonderful event to tell the younger generation about evolution of radio," he said.

Another visitor Swatalen Mohanty said, "Different kinds of radios are exhibited here. We are accessing knowledge on the radio's history and its significance."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday had greeted radio listeners on the occasion of World Radio Day, and called it a "fantastic medium which deepens social connect" .He shared that he had personally experienced the positive impact of radio through his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat'."Happy World Radio Day! Greetings to all radio listeners and kudos to all those who keep the radio buzzing with innovative content and music. This is a fantastic medium, which deepens social connect. I personally experience the positive impact of radio thanks to #MannKiBaat," PM Modi had tweeted.

The World Radio Day, which is celebrated every year on February 13, was proclaimed in 2011 by member states of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) and adopted by the United Nations General Assembly in 2012 as an International Day. It is celebrated to raise awareness about the importance of radio as a medium among people.