Watch: Convicted killer who chopped up her boyfriend attacks her lawyer in court

ByTrisha Sengupta
Apr 05, 2025 07:08 AM IST

Taylor Schabusiness allegedly attacked a prison guard at the Taycheedah Correctional Facility. She is serving a life sentence for killing her boyfriend.

Footage of a convicted killer who attacked her lawyer in court has surfaced online. Taylor Schabusiness, who is serving a life sentence for murdering her 25-year-old partner during a drug-fueled sexual encounter, appeared at the court on Friday on a new charge of battery after she allegedly attacked a prison guard at the Taycheedah Correctional Facility, reported Dailymail.

Taylor Schabusiness is convicted of killing her lover during a drug-fueled sexual encounter. (Screengrab)
Taylor Schabusiness is convicted of killing her lover during a drug-fueled sexual encounter. (Screengrab)

X user Collin Rugg shared a video of the incident. “Woman who was convicted of chopping up her boyfriend, 'finds out' after trying to attack her defense attorney in the courtroom. This is the second time that 27-year-old Taylor Schabusiness has attacked her defense attorney,” he wrote.

According to DailyMail, in 2023, the American woman attacked her then-attorney Quinn Jolly during a hearing. She was stopped after a deputy wrestled her to the courtroom floor.

Schabusiness is serving life without parole for the murder of Shad Thyrion. According to People, she was convicted of murder, rape and mutilating a corpse in 2023.

At that time, she reportedly told the investigators that she had sex with Thyrion while high on methamphetamine, which led to her turning violent and eventually choking her then-boyfriend.

Thyrion’s head was found in a bucket in his mother’s basement. When investigators informed Schabusiness about the discovery, she responded, “That is pretty f***d up,” reported DailyMail. She initially claimed she had blacked out when authorities asked what went on between her and Thyrion. Eventually, she revealed gory and gruesome details of how she killed her lover.

“I was sucking and cutting at the same time,” Schabusiness said in the video, reported Dailymail. “I liked it. I didn't know what to do,” she added. Reportedly, she also told the court that she “liked” killing Thyrion and cutting his head.

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
